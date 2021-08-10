IPOs rekindle love of fashion on Wall Street – WWD

For years, fashion couldn’t get assaulted on Wall Street as retailers battled the perception that there were just too many stores battling Amazon online.

Now, public market investors are rushing headlong into a wave of initial public offerings from some of the hottest names in the industry and are also taking a closer look at established companies that have changed course during the pandemic.

What a difference a year makes.

While COVID-19 sent a slew of big names to bankruptcy court a year ago, the booming stock market is attracting the next generation of fashion companies to Wall Street with IPOs.

The market has seen offerings this year from Poshmark Inc. and ThredUp dealers, Jessica Alba’s The Honest Co., scrub brand Figs, Dr. Martens, Mytheresa and more.

The next step is the Authentic Brands Group brand licensing powerhouse, which is expected to begin marketing soon. There are a host of other big names on the bridge, including Rent the Runway and Warby Parker (both of whom have said they have filed their IPO papers confidential), Allbirds (who are said to have did) and Kate Hudson’s Fabletics (which reportedly hired banks to kick start the process). The Ermenegildo Zegna group is also set to go public this year via a SPAC agreement.

There is real change in the air. And companies that enter the market attract more investors to consumers and retail.

The cake finally seems to grow, investors and consumers are asking for more.

“There are very few silver liners with the pandemic, but there have been a few and one of them is this explosion of technological change leading to a rebirth in consumer activity,” said Gregg Nabhan, President of America’s Capital Markets and Home Chief at Bank of America. “It allows small businesses to grow and grow at a much faster rate, which then allows them to go public earlier.

“People are so much more comfortable shopping online and having it delivered online,” Nabhan said. “As rapid as the growth of e-commerce has been over the past 20 years, it is as if the pandemic has made it exponentially faster. The question now is, “How fast can they reach $ 500 million, at $ 1 billion EBITDA?” This is why the capital reserve is growing.

While shares of the average IPO are up 9% year-to-date, Nabhan said those of consumer and retail IPOs are up 20%.

“There will probably be a lot more companies going public than anyone imagined,” he predicted. “The mainstream IPO market is as strong as I have ever seen it in my 35 years in the industry. “

At the same time, the best players in retail and old fashion fashion have made major changes during the pandemic, often downsizing by 15%, making supply chains more agile and doubling down on data. as they reoriented themselves towards e-commerce.

These changes – and the awakening that prompted them – might be just enough to finally get fashion companies back on track and even slip into a new category.

“E-commerce companies are really gaining traction among investors,” said Anand Kumar, analyst at Coresight Research who wrote on fashion IPOs.

And after a year of reinvention, more and more companies are starting to label themselves as Internet players rather than mere retailers or wholesalers.

“Big brands are now entering the e-commerce space,” Kumar said. “Most of these big companies like PVH and Hanesbrands are trying to expand their e-commerce penetration to 40-50%. “

Along the way, they get much more modern, automating distribution centers and taking other steps to compete online, he said.

It finally helps the industry to reconnect with buyers.

“Consumer spending has been high for a decade,” said consultant Greg Portell, senior partner in Kearney’s global consumer practice. “Retail has not been able to keep up – this story is about to change.

“Three years ago the investment thesis was on transformation and restructuring and redesign,” said Portell. “More often than not, the story surrounding retail [now] is: “How do you consolidate the gains? How do you cultivate the share? How do you exceed expectations? “No,” How do you close the stores? How do you change partners? ‘

“The era of restructuring has given way to an era of modern retail,” he said.

While this is an era the Old Guard is trying to adapt quickly, it is the territory of the Warby Parkers and Rent the Runways of the world that have long been talked about and hailed as the next big thing, but have yet to reveal their finances to the world.

It remains to be seen how forgiving investors will be.

Venture capitalists are generally willing to trade profits for growth, if there is enough growth. The crowd in the public market can also bear the losses of a new idea, but they are less tolerant.

New entrants should at least be able to get off to a good start since the money they raise won’t come with interest payments and a due date.

“It’s nice to see these growing companies looking for equity financing rather than debt financing because it changes the growth algorithms in a much more sustainable way,” said Portell.

But the money raised from an IPO will also come with greater transparency – including quarterly reporting and regular public grills by analysts that will be a new test for many management teams. It’s a learning curve that even tech giants like Facebook and Snap have had to go through after their IPOs.

“You have to have maturity when you come into the market,” Portell said. “This has been the biggest lesson of all these companies [that have gone public recently]. Start-ups are chaotic places, that’s where they get their magic. You don’t want chaos in your organization if you are a public company.

Even if IPOs and the still strong consumer make more money in retail and fashion, there will be competition for the sake of investors.

“As new companies become the shiny new object for a public investor, they obviously now have to choose where they want to invest,” said Simeon Siegel, equity analyst and managing director of BMO Capital Markets. “At the end of the day, any given fund has a finite source of funds to deploy. “

But Siegel said establishment players were on the rise, after a long period of general sentiment that retail would be eaten up by Amazon.

“I firmly believe that COVID-19 saved retail,” said Siegel, referring to the boost and opportunities the pandemic has given to retail management teams ready to transform their operations.

“For those who have benefited [and changed their approach], retailers may actually be in a much better place, ”Siegel said. “Some of these companies are just structurally better off. ”

At present, Siegel said the consumer is fortified by the government’s stimulus measures and freer to go to stores, just as supply chain bottlenecks are hurting supply and increase prices.

In short, consumers want to spend and are able to spend, but have nothing to spend it on, he said.

And so, both for newcomers and for establishment, getting is good, this is at the start of the new era of modern retail – the question is, how long does that last?

