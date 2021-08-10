New York & Company to add men’s clothing – WWD





New York & Company is launching into men’s fashion. The women’s specialty store retailer, which was acquired by The Saadia Group in fall 2020 and is now exclusively digital, will present its first collection of men’s clothing today. The line will include everyday essentials such as t-shirts, sweaters, fleece hoodies, joggers, pants, jeans, jackets and bags. Sizes will be inclusive and will range from small to XXL for tops and 30 to 40 for pants and denim. Pricing for the 150-item men’s collection ranges from $ 29.95 to $ 129.95 and will include washed cottons and more stretchy pieces for comfort and movement. In addition to men’s clothing, the retailer will expand its range of women’s footwear and will also offer home items for the first time. The improved footwear offering, which launches in September, will include more premium products. For the first time ever, the shoes will be designed in-house and the 85-piece collection will retail for between $ 39.95 and $ 119.95 and will include flats, mules, pumps, ankle boots, solid boots and prints. , including houndstooth, snake, leopard, and more. The new collection of shoes will be available in sizes 6 to 11 and will include half sizes for the first time. To present the expanded shoe collection, New York & Company chose model Chanel Iman to be the face of its fall campaign. “We are constantly looking for different avenues to provide New York & Company customers with a full assortment of merchandise so that they are the destination of choice for all of their style needs,” said Jack Saadia, Group Director and Co-Founder. Saadia. “Expanding our product lines to include men’s clothing and a broader line of women’s footwear was the next natural step in the brand’s growth. “ Last September, the Saadia Group bought the e-commerce business of RTW Retailwinds Inc., which included New York & Company and Fashion to Figure, which specializes in plus sizes, for $ 40 million through a bankruptcy auction. . A month later, he also bought Lord & Taylor and its parent company Le Tote for $ 12 million.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://wwd.com/menswear-news/mens-retail-business/new-york-company-to-add-mens-wear-1234894398/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos