Greta Thunberg denounces the fashion industry for environmental damage and greenwashing

Greta Thunberg calls out the fashion industry for its immense contribution to the climate crisis in extensive coverage for the inaugural issue of Vogue Scandinavia.

The 18-year-old climate activist who made her name as a fierce environmentalist in her early teens spoke to the magazine in a long interview which was released on Sunday. Thunberg compared the global response to COVID-19 to the lack of action on climate change, saying we cannot solve a crisis without treating it as a crisis.

If the pandemic has shown us one thing, it’s that the climate crisis has never once been treated as a crisis, Thunberg said.

The three-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee told the magazine that the fast-paced fashion industry has a huge negative impact on the environment and highlighted how it exploits workers. The activist said she hadn’t bought anything new for three years and was borrowing things from people I knew. The Vogue article described how her clothes were well worn and patched up.

The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities that are exploited around the world so that some can take advantage of the fast fashion that many treat as disposables, Thunberg said in a tweet with the link to her Vogue cover. You cannot mass produce fashion or consume sustainably; as the world is shaped today. This is one of the many reasons we will need a system change.

Thunberg also accused large companies that promote their activities as being ethical or climate neutral for doing what is known as greenwashing. The term refers to companies that trick consumers into believing that their products or businesses are safe for the environment without any real evidence to back it up.

If you buy fast fashion, you are contributing to this industry and encouraging it to grow and continue its nefarious process, Greta continued in her interview. Of course, I understand that for some people, fashion is a big part of how they want to express themselves and their identity.

The interview published by Thunbergs came just a day before the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a nearly 3,000-page report that concludes the Earth is warming at a faster than originally expected. The UN called it a code red for humanity.

This report tells us that recent climate change is widespread, rapid and intensified, unprecedented in thousands of years, said IPCC vice president Ko Barrett, senior climate advisor for the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. United States.

In recent years, scientists have sounded the alarm bells about the climate crisis causing increasingly extreme weather events around the world. Severe tropical storms and hurricanes, massive forest fires and seasonal changes have all been linked to the crisis.

Thunberg lobbied world leaders, including the United States, to make major systemic changes, but also played his own role in embracing a sustainable lifestyle. Other than not shopping for clothes, Thunberg is vegan, relies primarily on public transport, and does not fly.

You don’t stop flying, you don’t stop consuming, or you don’t go vegan because you want to reduce your own individual carbon footprint, Thunberg explained. We do this because we want to influence the people around us, we want to send a clear signal that we are facing an emergency and when you are in an emergency you change your behavior.

Thunberg also rejected the idea that individuals do not have much impact on solving the climate crisis and that it depends on politicians or those in positions of power.

The more time I spent talking to people, traveling, reading and experimenting, the more confident I am that changes will come from the bottom up, she said. And when I say bottom-up, I don’t mean that through our power as consumers we are making the necessary changes. But rather than us, as citizens and democratic voters and family members, friends that we use this power to create change and put enough pressure on those in power.