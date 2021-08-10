MAGIC Fashion Show Returns to LVCC Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Since the pandemic struck, the MAGIC fashion show has been one of the biggest attractions to date at the Las Vegas Convention Center and 8 News Now spoke with convention attendees who said although the environment at the interior looks different this year, it’s great to have her back in action!

“We love coming here and there haven’t been for two years, so we decided it was worth getting on the plane and going to connect with our suppliers and support the industry,” said Kerri Kovler, Florida retail owner.

On Monday, the self-proclaimed “America’s most comprehensive fashion market” MAGIC fashion show arrived in Las Vegas for a three-day stay after taking a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

“It’s not as many suppliers as usual,” Kovler explained.

“It’s not as many participants as usual, but it was quite crowded and impressive for the first time in two years,” Kovler also added.

She has her own women’s fashion store in Delray Beach, Florida called The SHOP X Teen Angel.

Participants say the security protocols in place at the convention center are up to date, making them comfortable speaking with groups of people and walking around crowds.

Minnesota store owner Ashley Johnson explains, “I felt like everyone had done a really good job giving everyone their distance,” she said.

“Everyone was wearing their mask and there were sanitation stations all around, so I feel like everyone respects each other’s space,” Johnson added.

With the Delta variant being a major concern for travelers, it remains to be seen whether this fall’s shows will be canceled.

According to the LVCVA, there is no cancellation or postponement of the show at this time.

Rick Diamond, owner of a men’s retail store in Clevland, Ohio, has been coming to the MAGIC fashion show since the ’80s and says he’s happy to see it back up and running, things have changed.

“It seems to have been a little more active then with a little more excitement and now it feels more like business,” he said.

The MAGIC fashion fair at LVCC will last until Wednesday 11 August.

What’s next on the books?

The International Pizza Expo 2021 on August 17th.