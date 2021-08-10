Bigg Boss OTT’s Divya Agarwal just can’t resist a pretty dress. here is the proof

Big boss OTT started off with a bang with Pratik Sehajpal, Shamita Shetty and Divya Agarwal appearing to be headliners to watch in the coming season. But we’re not here to talk about it. TV actress Divya Agarwal is not only someone to watch closely for her shenanigans around the house, but also for her style quotient. Just scroll down Instagram to tell you that she definitely has a closet full of pretty clothes, especially dresses. Whether in a velvet midi dress or a ruffled tulle dress, Divya Agarwal can’t help but slip on. Need proof? We have it here.

Swirlster chooses dresses for women

(473 ratings and 2,105 reviews)

(226 ratings and 1,254 reviews)

(294 ratings and 1,329 reviews)

(Also read: Surbhi Chandna takes over the Maldives, one stylish bikini at a time)

A rich, flowing red with thin straps and a thigh slit make this fiery number on Divya one for the record books.