How the fashion industry is adapting to the post-pandemic landscape





The current state of fashion is comfort, which means that comfortable and aesthetic clothing becomes the lifestyle of consumers. What’s more, the modern consumer has also become more health conscious and keen to take care of their well-being, and athleisure is making it easier for them, notes a major global lifestyle brand. Guess, who relaunched its retail presence at DLF Mall of India in Delhi-NCR, says the store is inspired by the style preferences and rapidly changing shopping habits of the new age consumer, which led to the launch from the Athleisure collection “which had no penetration in the pre-covid era, but now this category accounts for 7% of our clothing sales. These numbers are significant as midlife consumers clearly choose clothing focused on comfort with a considerable evolution towards physical form. “ Speaking to IANSlife, Manoj Kumar Nair, CEO of Gaurik Lifestyle who brought Guess to India, said the athleisure collection responds to the same change in trend. “For too long there have been a few restricted options for sportswear in our country. What consumers need is a more on-trend, fashion-centric approach to sportswear that this collection will showcase. Guess’s Athleisure collection will be the bridge between comfort and style and sits right at the junction of exclusivity. “ Another key category to look for is a wide range of handbags – from satchels to tote bags and backpacks to luggage, there is something for everyone in the store. Speaking of upcoming fashion trends in terms of accessories, which will be significant in 2021, he says: According to a Unicommerce report, the online fashion industry has grown 51% in this fiscal year. Accessories are becoming favorites of the new age consumer. We should look for bold and daring pieces to accentuate athletic wear more Big gold jewelry paired with pastel-colored sunglasses is something that balances the laid-back aesthetic. We go to the extreme with bags again – from mini shoulder bags to large tote bags, everything. makes sense to Gen Z and Gen Y. “ Nair also says that, “We must note that while the digitization of purchasing has increased during the pandemic, the brick and mortar is here to stay. It allows a brand to create an experiential environment for the consumer. So one has to be complementary to the other for the brand to survive. “ “Another key element to observe in the years to come is the next sustainable revolution. Generation Y and Generation Z, who account for more than half of the industry’s sales, are the flagships of this revolution and want to partner with brands that align their values ​​with manufacturing practices that respect the environment. environment and sustainable. In addition, being environmentally friendly and sustainable is more than just a business decision, it is a moral responsibility. “Even at Guess, we are completely transforming our production processes to make them more sustainable and environmentally friendly. We plan to recycle plastic waste to create yarn and use organic cotton for our denims, introducing the Indigo Flow process which reduces water consumption for washes by 70% while increasing dye penetration and by drastically reducing the use of chemicals, ”shares the US clothing retailer. Mentioning the brand’s expansion strategy, Nair said, “It plans to first expand the base to Tier 1 metropolitan cities and slowly enter Tier 2 subways, reaching the most profitable malls for the ease of our consumers. Then we will gradually consider approaching micro-markets and launching accessory stores in small towns that will offer our key categories like handbags, watches, etc. We recently opened our first store at DLF Mall of India, Noida and plan to open more in prime locations in Mumbai and Pune over the coming months. The goal is to launch more than 10 stores by the end of this fiscal year. Market sentiment after the pandemic has been fairly strong in terms of retail. Consumer demand continued to improve after the second wave which paves the way for our entry into the Indian market. “ Read all the latest news, breaking news and coronavirus news here

