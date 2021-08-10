The Rivet x Project Awards recognize the best of denim – Sourcing Journal

Major denim brands gathered in Las Vegas this week for the first time since February 2020 to showcase their Spring / Summer 2022 collections at Project.

There, the Rivet team visited the show to experience the best of denim across six categories: Best Sustainable Collection, Best Menswear Collection, Best Womenswear Collection, Best Centerpiece, Editor’s Pick, Best New Brand and Best Storytelling. .

From modern interpretations of heritage and utility to industry pillars embracing sustainable solutions, the third edition of the Rivet x Project Awards recognizes brands bringing novelty and creativity to the denim market.

Congratulations to the following winners.

Best New Brand: Morrison Denim

With a wholesale price of $ 58 on its entire collection, the new Morrison Denim brand aims to keep the jeans business simple and stable for retailers and consumers. The Los Angeles-based women’s brand specializes in comfortable stretch denim essentials for sizes 24-32 with a contemporary twist. His first collection arrives in stores next spring.

While the classic fit – skinny, straight, bootcut and boyfriend (offered in both loose and slim fits) completes the collection – Morrison Denim is turning to fashion territory that speaks to the pandemic consumer. The whitened novelty effects and the soft yet stiff fabrications appeal to vintage consumers. Distressed and printed patchwork styles are key to the quarantine-born DIY trend that continues to gain momentum. Meanwhile, carpenter styles with contrasting stitching, high waisted jeans with exposed buttons and bootcut jeans with deep patch pockets on the front embrace the authentic qualities of denim.

Best Men’s Collection: Oak and Acorn – For Rebels Only

In a sea of ​​straight-cut jeans for men, Oak & Acorn – Only for the Rebelles stands out with its heritage-meet-utility concepts. While most of the Harlem-based brand’s designs are unisex, the collection offers inventive and durable denim pieces in the men’s market, including hand-dyed reversible vests, quilted joggers and jumpsuits. Ahead of presenting at New York Fashion Week in September, founder Miko Underwood is launching a comfort-focused resort collection that features a harem pants and black jumpsuit with a tapered fit as well as a studded jacket and jeans set and a jacket. quilted chore bag with a cinched waist.

Best Collection For Women: Midheaven Denim

Midheaven Denim is former model Kathryn Boyd Brolin’s solution for tall women who, like her, were embarrassed by the lack of crotches long enough to accommodate their long frames. Made with high-quality Italian denim fabrics and classic fits that rival high-end brands like J Brand and Frame, the brand has drawn notable fans like Cindy Crawford and Nicole Kidman. Collaborations with designer Cynthia Rowley have also helped amplify the brand’s profile.

Serving size 24-32 women, Midheaven Denim offers jeans with inseam ranging from 33 inches to 38 inches. This year, the brand is expanding its consumer base by expanding into regular lengths. The new collection, which sells for between $ 189 and $ 298, includes wide olive and ecru jeans and matching shirt jackets, maternity skinny jeans, striped flare jeans and more.

Best Sustainable Collection: Mavi

Comprised of organic cotton, recycled cotton, Tencel and blends of these finest fibers, Mavi’s S / S ’21 collection is an example of how an established brand can become a leader in sustainable manufacturing. The 30-year-old brand is making sustainable denim look good with a two-gender collection that spans straight pastel jeans for women and wide-leg fashion statements, to athletic-fit jeans and men’s beach shorts.

Best Centerpiece: Royal Revival x Alla Berman

Denim heads are well aware of the nuggets that can be found in thrift stores and flea markets. A new collaboration between Royal Revival and Alla Berman, however, brings new meaning to the phrase “a diamond in the rough”. The two brands have teamed up to create a capsule collection focused on vintage denim. The line consists of recycled denim jeans, shorts, skirts and jackets, each hand embroidered with a diamond pattern accented by small crystals.

In addition to reflecting the glam SoCal styles of both brands, the collection draws on two trends favored by Generation Z: Y2K bling and upcycled fashion.

Best Narration: Dickies

Dickies incorporates 100 years of design and storytelling into its Spring / Summer 2021 collection. The American heritage brand, which will celebrate its centenary in March, pays homage to its workwear roots and the youth-focused subcultures that l ‘have adopted as part of their uniform in a bi-genre line of classic but relevant cuts.

A three-piece set highlights Dickies’ beginnings as a producer of denim bibs. The men’s set includes raw denim overalls, chore jacket and carpenter jeans punctuated with contrasting white stitching and a special anniversary patch on the inside of the garments. A set of men’s twill uniforms is a testament to the brand’s evolution as a supplier of sustainable work uniforms. A special anniversary t-shirt describes Dickies’ journey with a design reminiscent of concert merch shirts.

With the wide corduroy socks and graphic t-shirts that make up the new Dickies Skateboarding range, the S / S ’21 collection marks a new take on the women’s category. With utility, coordinated ensembles and overalls dominating as trending themes among women, in general, the brand constructs some of its heirloom pieces to appeal to fashion consumers. Highlights include a cropped salmon pink work jacket and matching pants, as well as a jumpsuit in pop colors. Prints and patterns such as cashmere and hatchings help liven up other coordinating sets.

Editor’s Choice: Silver Jeans Co.

Celebrating three decades in the jeans business this year, Silver Jeans Co. is proof that growth is the key to long-term success. Known for its original scroll pocket designs, chunky stitching and curvy cuts, styles that continue to resonate with its Midwestern consumer base, the Western Glove Works-owned brand is branching out with streamlined designs made to withstand the seasons. and trends.

The Universal collection by Silver Jeans Co. offers clean denim essentials like high waisted shorts, baggy ’90s shorts, paper bag waist jeans with a belt and more. Additionally, a 30th anniversary collection features a new stitching pattern that represents the past and future of Silver Jeans Co.

The brand’s biggest achievement, however, is its enduring journey. With 50 percent of the collection getting a green score from Jeanologia’s environmental impact measurement software, Silver Jeans Co. is poised to become more responsible. Partnerships with WRAP-certified factories and its use of organic cotton and CiCLO technology, which allows polyester fibers to decompose in landfills and in the ocean at rates comparable to natural fibers, are helping to advance its efforts.