White dress shirts that you can wear under any suit

A basic white-collar dress shirt – one without a button-down collar or breast pocket – works best under a blazer. As charming as a cotton oxford can be, especially under a broken Ralph Lauren style blazer, it is not suitable for formal occasions. And, while the world remains in pre-lockdown limbo (again), there are certainly more events worth dressing up on our calendars than there were at the last moment. same time last year.

That being said, there are several criteria to consider when choosing a classic white shirt: the shape and size of the collar, the style of the cuffs, the length and the fabric. First of all, the collar should be wide and long enough to at least reach the lapels of your suit jacket. Modern collars can be thin and tight, but they’re often too small to fit a tie. (I’m not saying ties are essential for a dressy look, but having the option of wearing one is best.) Second, the collar shapes say a lot about your style and the type of occasion. . Most often you will find options ranging from single to spread, with two increments in between. These names refer to the angle at which the inside line of the collar points. The further it is (that is to say horizontal), the more it is “spread out”.

Since they protrude from your sleeves – if your costume has been cut correctly – the cuffs are also important considerations. French cuffs are the most formal, but few wear them more (or at least as often). There are also squares, curves and angles, but these are all subtle aesthetic differences. Pick the one that looks best to you. Finally, the right length is easy to find: it just needs to be long enough to tuck it in.

However, finding the right fabric isn’t that easy. As a rule of thumb, formal shirts are best viewed as both sleek and thin. Buy something cut from poplin (that is, fine cloth), end-on-end, or twill. Each has different characteristics – poplin gets softer and thinner as the quality increases while twill gets more opaque – but these are the top three options in my opinion. As I said before, Oxfords, while soft, won’t cut it for formal occasions.

Do you feel like you have that? The clock is ticking until your next wedding and you need an order ASAP? I won’t hold you any longer. However, I dropped both the who and what to know before buying below. This is crucial information indeed!

Which and What to know before buying

Your tailor

It is important to remember that you may not be able to fit all the variables well. This is to be expected. Don’t stress too much about it, though. As restrictive as the fit of a shirt may be, there is still room to play with. Namely, the sleeves and the body. These are the most common modifications that tailors make when it comes to dress shirts. If you are unable to get the exact sleeve length or body width, make sure you have a slightly larger shirt so a tailor can cut it to size.

Having said that, you need to make sure that the chest and shoulders are as perfect as possible. These areas are more difficult to change and require a highly skilled tailor and a strong line of credit.

Your measurements

Before even looking at a dress shirt, you need to do a little data entry. Knowing your measurements is imperative to choosing a well-fitting shirt, especially if you can’t try it on in the store.

You will need a tape measure and someone to help you take your measurements. Here are the actions you need to take:

Neck: The thickest part of the neck.

Shoulders: The length across the back from one shoulder bone to the other.

Arms: From the center of the neck, to the shoulder, to the wrist bone.

Chest: Around the fullest part of the breast, usually at the level of the nipples.

Cut: Around the widest part of the torso, usually at the level of the navel.

