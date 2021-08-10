Fashion
White dress shirts that you can wear under any suit
A basic white-collar dress shirt – one without a button-down collar or breast pocket – works best under a blazer. As charming as a cotton oxford can be, especially under a broken Ralph Lauren style blazer, it is not suitable for formal occasions. And, while the world remains in pre-lockdown limbo (again), there are certainly more events worth dressing up on our calendars than there were at the last moment. same time last year.
That being said, there are several criteria to consider when choosing a classic white shirt: the shape and size of the collar, the style of the cuffs, the length and the fabric. First of all, the collar should be wide and long enough to at least reach the lapels of your suit jacket. Modern collars can be thin and tight, but they’re often too small to fit a tie. (I’m not saying ties are essential for a dressy look, but having the option of wearing one is best.) Second, the collar shapes say a lot about your style and the type of occasion. . Most often you will find options ranging from single to spread, with two increments in between. These names refer to the angle at which the inside line of the collar points. The further it is (that is to say horizontal), the more it is “spread out”.
Since they protrude from your sleeves – if your costume has been cut correctly – the cuffs are also important considerations. French cuffs are the most formal, but few wear them more (or at least as often). There are also squares, curves and angles, but these are all subtle aesthetic differences. Pick the one that looks best to you. Finally, the right length is easy to find: it just needs to be long enough to tuck it in.
However, finding the right fabric isn’t that easy. As a rule of thumb, formal shirts are best viewed as both sleek and thin. Buy something cut from poplin (that is, fine cloth), end-on-end, or twill. Each has different characteristics – poplin gets softer and thinner as the quality increases while twill gets more opaque – but these are the top three options in my opinion. As I said before, Oxfords, while soft, won’t cut it for formal occasions.
Do you feel like you have that? The clock is ticking until your next wedding and you need an order ASAP? I won’t hold you any longer. However, I dropped both the who and what to know before buying below. This is crucial information indeed!
Which and What to know before buying
Your tailor
It is important to remember that you may not be able to fit all the variables well. This is to be expected. Don’t stress too much about it, though. As restrictive as the fit of a shirt may be, there is still room to play with. Namely, the sleeves and the body. These are the most common modifications that tailors make when it comes to dress shirts. If you are unable to get the exact sleeve length or body width, make sure you have a slightly larger shirt so a tailor can cut it to size.
Having said that, you need to make sure that the chest and shoulders are as perfect as possible. These areas are more difficult to change and require a highly skilled tailor and a strong line of credit.
Your measurements
Before even looking at a dress shirt, you need to do a little data entry. Knowing your measurements is imperative to choosing a well-fitting shirt, especially if you can’t try it on in the store.
You will need a tape measure and someone to help you take your measurements. Here are the actions you need to take:
Neck: The thickest part of the neck.
Shoulders: The length across the back from one shoulder bone to the other.
Arms: From the center of the neck, to the shoulder, to the wrist bone.
Chest: Around the fullest part of the breast, usually at the level of the nipples.
Cut: Around the widest part of the torso, usually at the level of the navel.
LEARN MORE
1
Slim Bowery Cotton Shirt
J. Crew’s Bowery Shirt might not be the best shirt I’ve ever tried, but it will appease even purists. The sizing turns out to be less personalized here, however, covering a range from X-Small to XX-Large. There are also two cuts, classic and slim. Finally, it has both extra elasticity and a wrinkle-free finish.
2
Helmsley Oxford Shirt White
Indochino’s Helmsley Shirt is made from 100% lightweight cotton to your unique measurements. You create a profile on the site, upload your own data and place the order. It’s easy! And certainly safer, for those who hesitate to make an appointment with the tailor. These are not rush orders, however. Orders take approximately four weeks to arrive.
3
Tokyo Fit Semi-Spread Oxford Royal
For a shirt under $ 100, the Tokyo Fit Royal Oxford from Kamakura is pretty cool. They’re made in Japan from Royal Oxford fabric – a more formal Oxford that’s less see-through than broadcloth – with a half-split collar and button placket on the front.
4
Oxford Royal White Supima without ironing
Buying a shirt that Proper Cloth already makes isn’t the only way to shop the brand’s collection. You can also customize a top as you like. That being said, their signature designs are pretty darn good – and you can edit the finer details as well. This Oxford Supima shirt features an Italian Roma collar, rounded French cuffs, a button placket and a wrinkle-resistant finish.
5
Spread Collar Non-Iron Twill Shirt
Another wide-neck option, Charles Tyrwhitt’s twill shirt can be ordered based on your favorite fit, collar size, sleeve length, cuff type and, of course, color. The cotton it’s cut from is breathable, machine washable and nearly wrinkle-resistant.
6
Jetsetter Dress Shirt
Purists may scoff at Bonobos’ Jetsetter dress shirt, a performance style option cut from a blend of cotton, nylon and elastane, but it’s not a bust. Machine washable, comfortable and yet very formal, the Bonobos option is available in over a dozen colors and four different fits, your choice of two different collar styles, and with the ability to be tailored to unique measurements of your neck and sleeves.
7
Regent Slim Fit Dress Shirt
It’s Brooks Brothers! Of course, they (again) made the list. The oldest clothing retailer in the United States, Brooks Brothers invented the button-down Oxford, but has since expanded its collection to include more formal white-collar shirts as well. See the Regent Tailored Dress Shirt, for example, a simple, basic cut of Supima cotton grown in the United States. It is finished with an Ainsley collar (essentially a classic) and barrel cuffs.
8
Classic shirt in white cotton cloth
Available in sizes XS to XXL, Brooklyn Tailors’ BKT20 shirt is their signature style. Cut in a fitted yet flattering cut, this sheer cloth version is woven in the Czech Republic and has darts at the back and sides for a more tailored fit.
9
Signature twill shirt
Cut from Eton’s signature wrinkle-resistant twill, his Signature shirt comes in three different fits and a range of standard American sizes. The collar is what men’s clothing experts call an “extreme fit,” which means that instead of being emphasized like a wide open collar, it almost rolls up on itself. As such, it pairs well with wider tie knots and looks well unbuttoned.
ten
White wrinkle-resistant dress shirt
Born from a collaboration between Emanuele Maffeis and Todd Snyder, this wrinkle-resistant dress shirt was made in Italy from a 100% cotton fabric from Thomas Mason’s Journey collection, a line of textiles that deters wrinkles. But beware: these are dry cleaned only.
11
Optical white formal shirt
Available in sizes 38-46, Dunhill’s classic white dress shirt is crafted from Egyptian cotton twill, features barrel cuffs and a classic collar. This fabric is new to the brand for this season, but it’s sure to be a staple in the future, as it’s both wrinkle-free and incredibly simple (in a good way).
12
Oxford shirt in royal white cotton
Charvet is the holy grail of shirt style enthusiasts. Founded in Paris in 1838, the shirt shop has since offered tailor-made and ready-to-wear. Made to European sizes, this 100% cotton Royal Oxford shirt is designed to be snug while maintaining a classic shape. Priced at $ 545, it’s a pretty darn serious upgrade that you really should only rush to do before your own wedding day.
