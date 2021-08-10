Fashion
Jake Michaels’ photographs document life in Belize’s isolated Mennonite settlements
Farms dotting a pastoral landscape, families living by lamp-light, and men in straw hats riding horse-drawn carriages – the scenes in Jake Michaels’ photographs could easily represent a bygone era in the American Midwest. But not only are his photos from the digital age, but they were taken hundreds of miles away in Belize.
The tiny Central American country is home to about 12,000 of the world’s most conservative Mennonites, a group of Christians who live in closed communities and shun modern technology, including, in some cases, electricity. Dating back to 16th century Europe, members of the Protestant sect have since moved around the world in search of isolated farmland and to escape persecution or attempts to integrate it into society at large.
In return, the country has benefited from the fruits of their agriculture. Today, Mennonites dominate Belize’s domestic poultry and dairy markets, although they represent less than 4% of the population.
A husband and wife stand in front of their house, only the lush greenery hints at the surprising location in the photo: Belize. “Seventy-five percent of the images could be presented in a way you’d never know it’s the tropics,” said photographer Jake Michaels. Credit: Jake Michaels / Courtesy of Setanta Books
Hoping to document their traditional way of life, Michaels visited three Mennonite settlements in northern Belize – Indian Creek, Shipyard, and Little Belize. And despite the communities’ apparent aversion to outsiders, he found them surprisingly receptive.
“The people were much more welcoming than I expected, and everyone was very understanding, even though my Spanish is not very good,” he said in a telephone interview, explaining that the group’s native language is Plautdietsch (or Low German Mennonite), although many also speak Belizean Spanish.
“A lot of time was spent without a camera in my hands. It was more about interacting, socializing and getting to know people before (photography) even happened.”
Stuck in time
“My whole practice changed over the days. My mind slowed down and I was more present in the environment,” he said, adding, “I’m not trying to say their life is simple, but I think it, for me, it just allowed me to slow down and be more present. “
Belizean Mennonites still travel by horse and cart. Credit: Jake Michaels / Courtesy of Setanta Books
But the photographer was also wary of romanticizing this distant way of life.
Michaels’ photographs detail these economic realities. They depict Mennonites sorting beans in a dimly lit room or in plastic aprons at a papaya packing plant. Other footage shows men attending an auction nearby and smoke rising against a crisp blue sky as the land is cleared for agriculture.
“Their world overlaps much more with the modern world than before,” Michaels said. “There are many Mennonites who work in tandem with the Belizeans, so they are aware of the outside world and what is going on.
Mennonites, pictured here sorting beans, rely on commercial agriculture, despite their isolation from wider Belizean society. Credit: Jake Michaels / Courtesy of Setanta Books
“There are good parts in life, and there are difficult parts in life,” added the photographer. “At the end of the day, people still make a living… people still have jobs. So I think it was important to show the full spectrum of life.”
Image of contrasts
Like Mennonites elsewhere, the colonies of Belize have both conservative and progressive membership, resulting in different attitudes towards technology. Quite unexpectedly, electronic gadgets like cell phones and cameras make occasional appearances in some of Michaels’ photos.
It is a contrast that he exploits with force. Take the image of a young woman in traditional clothing pointing a small digital camera at Michaels’ lens, a photo he described as “one of my favorites of the entire trip.”
“It all looks like it’s a photo from the 1950s, but then there’s a modern camera in his hand,” he said, adding that the gradual advance in technology was not necessarily seen. as a threat. “They’re far out in the rolling hills of Belize, so it’s not like there are any (competing lifestyles nearby).”
Consumer electronics make occasional appearances in Michaels’ photographs. “The technology is there,” he said. “It’s not a complete bubble.” Credit: Jake Michaels / Courtesy of Setanta Books
And while the experience didn’t prompt Michaels to give up the technology himself, it left a lasting impression on his photography.
“It definitely had an impact on how I shoot in the future,” he added. “It made me more interactive and social with people rather than just taking pictures.”
