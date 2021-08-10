Fashion
The new Wall Street gets dressed
The costumes are coming back to the office. In chino. And sneakers. And ballerinas.
As Wall Street workers return to their Manhattan offices this summer, they stand out for their casual attire. Men show up for work in polo shirts. Women have abandoned the high heels once considered de rigueur. The links cannot be found. Even the Lululemon logo has been spotted.
The changes are superficial, but they suggest a larger cultural shift in an area where well-cut suits and wing tips once symbolized arrogance, commemorated in popular culture by Gordon Gekko in the movie Wall Street and Patrick Bateman in the film adaptation of Bret Easton Elliss novel American Psycho. Even though many corporate workplaces in the United States have relaxed their dress codes in recent years, Wall Street has remained mostly buttoned up.
Like so many other things, that changed during the pandemic. Major banking firms, including Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup, have found their employees loath to wear their corporate attire after more than a year of working from home wearing mostly loungewear or shirts tailored to Zoom on. the top and sweatpants below. . As banking companies return their workers to their desks, even as other companies have put these plans on hold, senior executives are loosening dress codes as a concession to their tired staff.
It’s a little more relaxed than I expected, said Melissa Cortes, a legal analyst who recently joined Goldman. I wear sneakers right now and people wear jeans with blazers or shirts. On Wednesday, she wore a white jacket, black wide leg pants and white sneakers.
Although the banks have not sent formal notes in this regard, their informal message is that returning employees should feel free to dress appropriately for the occasion and that during a summer with few meetings with clients in person, more casual attire is permitted. Jeans have even made their appearance in the trading rooms.
This being Wall Street, casual doesn’t necessarily mean cheap, of course. Most of the sneakers, shirts, watches and other more casual accessories spotted in lower Manhattan last week cost several hundred dollars or more.
Formal dress codes began to erode in the 1990s when casual Fridays were introduced to workplaces, fashion historian Daniel Delis Hill said. I was working at Merrill Lynch in 1999 when the big shock came from the CEO that brokers could now wear casual clothes on Fridays, Hill wrote in an email. There was a long list of dos and don’ts, however, he said, and jeans definitely weren’t allowed.
Despite periodic efforts to relax dress codes, including in 2019, when Goldman made suits and ties, the facultative bank had been one of the last strongholds of formal work wear, alongside law firms. In some areas of Wall Street, like hedge funds, the code has generally been more permissive.
But in banking, strict hierarchies were anchored in unwritten fashion rules. Colleagues would ridicule those who wore outfits considered too flashy or too shabby for their place in the company’s food chain. Superiors were style guides, but wearing something fancier than your boss was seen as a misstep. An expensive watch can be seen as a mark of success or an obnoxious flex or both.
Nowadays, some bosses have ditched luxury watches in favor of Apple watches and swapped suits for short sleeves and khaki, making it difficult for subordinates to know what to wear to look the part. JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon recently wore a black polo shirt for a TV interview; Goldmans boss David Solomon, weekend T-shirt DJs, and Jefferies boss Rich Handler, posted a photo of him wearing a Henley T-shirt on Twitter. At an event welcoming employees to the office in July, Citigroups Jane Fraser, the only female patron of a major bank on Wall Street, kept her signature look: a jeweled-toned dress.
Another reason banks are doing away with traditional dress codes is talent retention. As Wall Street companies increasingly compete for rookies with tech companies that are more friendly to both remote work and casual wear, they seek to present a less stifling image. Many banks are also trying to hire a more diverse cohort.
Large lenders vary in their plans to bring staff back to offices. Most of the industry in the United States was targeting Labor Day, the first Saturday in September, for a full-scale comeback, although this may be complicated by an increase in coronavirus cases. Some Wall Street workers have been working from their desks for months, but many have only recently returned for the first time since the outbreak began.
It was like the first day of school, some bankers said. They wanted to look good in front of their coworkers, but couldn’t bear the thought of wearing dress shoes or heels. Before entering, some checked with friends to see if their choices matched the crowd.
One item that has been popular among men on Wall Street is the ABC Lululemons pants, which the athleisure company markets as a stretch, wrinkle-resistant polyester garment suitable for all-day comfort. (The company placed its highly recognizable logo on a pull tab near the pocket to make the pants look less like workout gear.)
Untuckit, which makes short-hem button-down shirts, saw sales increase as vaccination rates in the United States increased in April and May, founder Chris Riccobono said. Customers flocked to its two stores in Manhattan, looking for consistently crisp shirts in breathable fabric.
What’s amazing is that these guys wore suits in midsummer, walking the streets of New York, getting off the train before the pandemic, Riccobono said. It took corona for guys who only ever wore costumes to realize, wait a sec. New York Times
