Norway, one of the strongest economies to emerge from the pandemic, is building the luxury scene

Norway has successfully mitigated the effects of lockdowns linked to COVID-19 and its exit from the pandemic with one of the most robust economies in the world. Local consumers shop with confidence from their homes, international buyers return slowly but surely, and there is an array of new developments in Oslo, from new museums to the new Oslobukta arts and culture center.

This has created a new appetite for luxury fashion, a market that is still relatively new to Norway and local and international labels are reaping the rewards.

Norway is gaining confidence and becoming more fashion explorer; Norwegians were already early adopters in terms of technology and lifestyle, but are now turning to fashion and leisure at an increasing rate, said Annette Lund, chief executive of luxury property manager Promenaden.

Norwegians are also looking to take advantage of the global dynamic around Scandinavian fashion, with local events like the Oslo Fashun Festival, which has just partnered with Copenhagen Fashion Week and will implement the same set of 2023 sustainability requirements for participating brands.

There are also major developments in retail: Promenaden injected more than $ 33 million into the overhaul of Oslos Steen & Strm’s luxury department store, bringing in for the first time big international names in beauty and fashion in the country and aspiring to own luxury in Norway.

At the same time, some of the city’s independent labels are experiencing impressive growth against all odds and gaining international attention.

The family brand Holzweiler is one of those names. Despite the pandemic, the brand managed to grow its e-commerce and wholesale business by 176 and 49 percent, respectively. His relaxed attitude; quality, durable materials and the ability to blend streetwear and couture have found an even deeper echo in today’s landscape.

The label has also caught the attention of global retailers like Net-a-porter, Harrods, Selfridges and Browns while continuing to develop its presence at home as shining the spotlight on Oslo remains a priority.

This is why the brand is reinvesting in its hometown with Holzweiler Platz, a new retail concept and a dream project for founders Andreas and Susanne Holzweiler. Its opening is scheduled for September.

The new space blends food, art and fashion with a new restaurant dubbed Caf Platz, annual artist collaborations and a striking design concept focused on curved lines, open space and Scandinavian minimalism.

The pandemic gave us time to really think about everything, so we were even more confident that now is the time to really create this place to eat, think, and be. It’s our own playground, said Andreas Holzweiler, CEO of the brand.

The idea was to create a space as aesthetic as it was welcoming. Hence the warm wood accents, the modernist furniture and the curved arches, inspired by the water element.

The store will also feature pieces from past collections and an annual artist exhibition, starting with Marianne Hurum, who will showcase a mix of sculpture, painting, photography and installations.

We believe that the future consumer is primarily motivated by a goal, he expects more than the physical transaction of goods. Brands must offer a market for ideas. Our goal is to merge fashion, food, art, music and culture into one space with many versatile collaborations for both established and emerging talent, added Holzweiler, who admitted that venturing into the restoration was more difficult than he had imagined. .

This meant taking full ownership of the design of the space and bringing new talents on board, such as head chef Petter Nystrom, who has extensive experience in fine dining. Hurum also created custom artwork for the restaurant.

The extra effort was worth it, as the new multi-purpose space aims to offer a taste of everything the Holzweilers stand for – family, social relationships and creativity.

There is something so unifying about food. First of all, food is a necessity, while fashion is nicer to have after all. Second, it’s always in the kitchen where everyone gathers, so we wanted to create a place where we could spend time with our friends and family and where we could have collaborations, art and architecture come together. come together, Holzweiler said, adding that new store locations are in the works, with London at the top of the list.

This week, the label will also present its new spring 2022 collection in digital form on Copenhagen Fashion Week.

The new Holzweiler space is part of a city-wide effort to revitalize Oslos’ creative scene. The store is located in the new waterfront district of Oslobukta, between the city opera house and the new Munch museum. The region is being developed as a cultural center to facilitate trade, discussions and connection with the rest of the world.

The ambitious overhaul of the Steen & Strm department store, which happens to be the world’s oldest department store, is also helping to energize the city’s luxury retail scene and make Oslo an important destination for consumers. luxury brands.

Property manager Promenaden invested in the store to create a new beauty salon; new entry on Karl Johans gate, the city’s busiest shopping street, and launch of brands and concepts that were lacking in Norway and Scandinavia as a whole.

The idea arose because there was something missing in terms of scale and quality in Norway. The Norwegian market is strong both in terms of resilience during the COVID-19 pandemic and because it enjoys one of the strongest purchasing powers in the world, Lund said.

She highlighted the opportunity to build a new entrance on the Karl Johans Gate, which has an annual attendance of 13 million people, and to tap into Oslos’ growing and increasingly fashion-savvy population. Steen & Strm has a history of 224 years. It developed alongside the city of Oslo, both in terms of population when it opened, Oslo had 9,000 inhabitants and has since grown to 1.5 million and in terms of urban development, with recent additions to the city such as the National Museum and the Munch Museum.

The ambitious redevelopment project includes a new interior layout to improve the flow of stores; a luxury French corner; the first men’s grooming space in Norway; the first Dior Beauty store in the Nordic countries, and new technological features to allow customers to try on make-up digitally in the beauty salon.

The result so far is double-digit growth in visitor numbers and turnover since the stores were allowed to reopen in Oslo last May.

Ongoing efforts are also being made to expand the brand line of retailers and help attract big names in fashion to the Norwegian market, as local customers have developed a greater appetite for international brands alongside Scandinavian staples. like Filippa K and Acne Studios.

This is an attractive opportunity for fashion brands given the strength of the Norwegian market as the world reopens and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted.

Norway has taken a relatively light approach to COVID-19 restrictions and stores were trading until the end of January this year before closing until early May, meaning we were less affected compared to other countries. , with reports indicating that Norway will be one of the most robust economies to emerge from the pandemic, Lund explained. Norwegian retail in particular has shown resilience due to increased local buying, with double-digit growth last summer and double-digit growth week after week since reopening in May.