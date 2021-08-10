The history of haute couture changes course with Virgil Abloh x Nigo for Louis Vuitton

Luxury & Brands

Text by Avani Thakkar

Are two heads really better than one? If recent groundbreaking collaborations between luxury conglomerates and their frontline clothing engineers are anything to go by, the answer is a definite yes. It all started in April when Gucci hacked fellow Kering Balenciaga to stage a maniacal logo collection titled Aria, featuring numerous referenced suits, leggings and sequined blazers that have dug deep into the history of both houses. Shortly after the arrival of the Pradas Spring / Summer 21 show (presented during Milan Fashion Week), which was a combined projection of the vision of big boss Miuccia Pradas and the inventive contributions of designer Raf Simons; the first of many to come, as announced by the Italian luxury titan. Meanwhile, the Dior x sacai capsule collection, slated for release in November 2021, promises to bring a Japanese twist to Dior classics such as the equestrian saddle bag.

While fashion labels often joined hands long before the pandemic began, the elementary thrill and anticipation surrounding collaborations in a post-vaxx world seems to have skyrocketed. Why do you ask? According to information gathered by Tagwalk, a search engine platform dedicated to revealing fashion trends, it’s because of a shift in what consumers weary of foreclosure are looking for. To this end, the question of the advice they would give to the CEO of a luxury brand encountered a multitude of responses that essentially read like this: be more avant-garde and creative rather than always focusing on the heritage aspect. .

While the concept of relaunching the archives seems under the reign of a hard-hitting ex-creative director, and revisiting a prominent era in fashion history has a certain cultural cachet, 2021 calls for looking to the future in good company. colleague collaborator eager to combine the best of two worlds through a troupe of original ensembles. Take a look at Louis Vuitton’s second LV2 Collection (Louis Vuitton Squared): a tornado of looks with various references that landed under the careful supervision of the male artistic director, Virgil Abloh, and Nigo, an illustrious Japanese fashion designer.

Considered legends by hypebeasts around the world, Abloh and Nigo are longtime friends who share a bond that goes beyond business. While the premier’s impressive resume, which includes a string of accomplishments as the founder and creative director of luxury brand Off-White, is no secret, his three-year (and more) tenure as director menswear artistry at LV was surprisingly devoid of any collaboration until now. And who better to take this step than the irreverent artist, designer and DJ Nigo? The mastermind behind clothing brand A Bathing Ape (BAPE), Nigo pioneered hip-hop fashion on the streets of Japan and across international waters in the early 2000s. In 2013, after nearly two decades passed Establishing the iconic BAPE camouflage print as an exclusive marker of impeccable street style, Nigo announced his departure from the brand and began working as a freelance. Since then, he’s been busy building his vintage-inspired brand Human Made, which recently unveiled a line of sneakers and clothing designed in collaboration with Adidas Originals.

With such prolific career paths, Nigo and Abloh could arguably be credited for the hyper-exclusivity that this style area has come to represent. For pre-spring 2022, the destructive duo have united to create a distinctive masculine wardrobe that is full of recognizable LV silhouettes, but also nods to Nigos’ roots in Tokyo’s prominent Harajuku district. The preppy-looking visual campaigns evoke a school-boy vibe on the streets, reminding that all work and no play actually makes Jack a boring boy. The collaboration is founded on the premise of giving formal silhouettes a youthful upgrade that mixes the powerful caliber of luxury with a relaxed streetwear personality.

Before diving into the clothes that make up LV2, let’s take a moment of appreciation for her bouncy accessories, monogrammed bobs, retro screaming ’70s-style sunglasses, tiger-head belts, duck-shaped trunks and shoulder bags ( Yes, you read that right). While we probably won’t be boarding a plane anytime soon with a Louis Vuitton travel-size suitcase, LV2The redesigned cruiser medley and tote bags are a more than welcome replacement. Notice how Nigo interweaves its Japanese design sensibility through knotting details that echo traditional furoshiki wrapping fabrics, while playful red heart patches, a trademark of Human Made, embellish virtually any look.

The protagonist of this collaboration is undeniably the outwear, like the boxy blazers that do not shy away from the color-blocks and playful patterns. Forget the black tie dress code for your next big event and trust one from LV2s more striped tailored jackets or casual denim suits. Those looking to go out will especially appreciate donning LV2Bright red and white checkered fleece shirt or jacket, with removable sleeves, scalloped with a casually revisited version of the house’s classic Checkerboard pattern. Belted coats and canvas jackets are plentiful, but it’s the kimono-like structure that really gives these designs the punch factor; Nigo and Ablohs’ keen navigation through streetwear and traditional clothing codes doesn’t understand the authenticity of either. In true head-to-toe fashion, we can’t fail to call attention to these shoes from cross-cultural collections that feature sturdy beige and black patent sneakers with denim or graphic heart patches.

Louis Vuitton strives to incorporate Nigos’ refreshing take on the brand’s existing design philosophy is not just an example of how teamwork makes the dream work. Instead, it’s a meaningful reflection of how the essence of fashion is elevated when its established rules are subverted to represent different cultures and worldviews. Perhaps that is why there is no name better suited to this collection than LV.2 an enhanced version of the original, which recognizes the coexistence of opposing ideas. And if there’s one area where this concept needs to be implemented as quickly as possible, it’s its mainstream streetwear, known for its cultural appropriation and whitewashed narrative that erases hip-hop aesthetic origins.

Could less hype and more hope be the future of fashion collaborations? Maybe, but only if original / influential creative exchanges like this between Virgil Abloh and Nigo for Louis Vuitton continue to have a place in the industry.