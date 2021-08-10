Federal Court of Appeal Rules Title IX Protects Students Against Discriminatory Dress Codes

Title IX, the federal law banning sex discrimination in schools, prohibits discriminatory dress codes at a North Carolina charter school that requires girls to wear skirts, the 4th Circuit Court of Appeal ruled on Monday.

The court returned the case regarding a dress code adopted by Charter Day School Inc. to the trial court to decide whether the skirt requirement violates the law.

The American Civil Liberties Union, the ACLU of North Carolina, and the law firm Ellis & Winters LLP initially filed a challenge to the skirt requirement in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of North Carolina on behalf of of three students from North Carolina.

We are delighted that today’s ruling recognizes that Title IX’s broad equal opportunities promise for girls applies to discriminatory dress codes, said Galen Sherwin, senior advocate for the ACLU Women’s Rights Project. . Dress codes that apply different rules based on old-fashioned conventions about how girls should dress, look and behave while intentionally signaling that girls are not equal to boys perpetuate gender stereotypes and do not should have no place in our public schools.

Sherwin, however, expressed disappointment that the court did not find that the charter day school violated students’ constitutional guarantee of equal protection under the law.

We will continue to fight for our clients and girls like them across the country, she said.

The district court had granted summary judgment to the plaintiffs on the equal protection claim, but to the defendants on the Title IX claim, saying Title IX did not extend to school dress codes.

In its Monday ruling, the Court of Appeal ruled that the public charter school was not subject to a claim for equal protection because it was not a state actor. Charter schools are public schools but are exempt from many of the rules and regulations that traditional public schools must follow. .

At the same time, however, we determine that dress code allegations of sex discrimination are not categorically excluded from the scope of Title IX, wrote Judge A. Marvin Quattlebaum Jr.

Judge Barbara Milano Keenan wrote an opinion, concurring in part and dissenting in part.

Women serve in the combat units of our armed forces. Women walk in space and bring their talents to the International Space Station. Women sit on our nation’s Supreme Court, in Congress, and today a woman is vice president of the United States, Keenan said. Yet girls in some public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to conform to the old-fashioned and illogical view that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes can only be achieved if girls are wearing clothes. that reinforce gender stereotypes and signal that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys.

All three affected students complained that being forced to wear skirts daily restricted their movement, made them uncomfortable in cold weather and when playing recess or sitting on the floor.

I wanted my daughter and all the other girls in her school to know that they can learn, move and play on an equal basis with the boys at school, said Bonnie Peltier, the mother of a former student at the charter day school which was a client in the business. I am relieved that a federal appeals court has recognized that forcing girls to wear skirts or miss classroom instruction time can be a form of gender discrimination.

Irena Como, senior attorney at the North Carolina ACLU, said such dress codes are harmful to women and should be done away with.

Uniform policies that prohibit girls from wearing pants to school not only violate girls ‘right to learn, but are also a transparent tool to control girls’ bodies and disproportionately harm LGBTQ + and black and brown students, said Como.

Charter Day, a school with more than 900 students, is operated by Roger Bacon Academy Inc. (RBA), an education management company that operates three other tuition-free public charter schools in the South East of the North Carolina.

Founder Baker Mitchell is a conservative businessman who is said to have said that the skirt requirement promotes chivalry, traditional values ​​and mutual respect.