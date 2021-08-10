94-year-old grandmother wears dreamy wedding dress, 70 years after being denied entry to a bridal boutique





A delayed dream does not necessarily mean a denied dream, even if it takes seven decades to come true. In 1952, Martha and Lehman Tucker became husband and wife. Although the wedding is a true romance, the wedding was missing an element that the bride would have loved to have in a traditional white lace wedding dress. But at this time, Martha was unable to make the purchase at the racially segregated bridal stores in Birmingham, Alabama. For years, Martha has kept these memories to herself, but recently the 94-year-old revealed her long-held hopes to her granddaughter, Angela Strozier. Knowing the sacrifices that black women of the Marthas Generation faced on a daily basis, denying themselves many customs, courtesies and basic rights that others simply took for granted, Strozier decided it was time to make the wish of the dress come true. of her grandmother’s bride. Last July, after an invigorating brunch and preparatory makeup session, the bride and groom headed to Davids Bridal in Hoover, Alabama, where the wedding dress Martha had always dreamed of complementing with long lace sleeves, a veil matching and even a charming mid-thigh lace garter awaited her. When I first put this dress on I was so excited, said Martha CNN. It was as if I was remarrying. When I saw myself in the mirror, I was shocked. I thought to myself, who is this? I can’t even explain the feeling I had to see myself in the wedding dress. TO VERIFY: See a couple adorably recreate their wedding album 50 years later, in the same church in the same dress Happy doesn’t really paint the picture of how it made me feel, added Strozier. My grandmother was always generous, so finally being able to give her an experience so dear was priceless. Happy is an understatement. Sadly, Lehman Tucker passed away in 1975. The day she married him, Martha vowed that one day she would wear the dress worthy of these wishes. FOLLOWING: Muddy bride sacrifices dress to deliver calf at wedding reception Although it took her 70 years, it was a promise she kept and if there is an afterlife, she was sure her beloved husband was smiling at his beautiful bride when she had it. finally done. (MEET Marthe in the GMA video below.) WANT to share more good news with your friends …

