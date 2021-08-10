Latin American Fashion Designers Return to LIVE New York Fashion Week Shows in September 2021





NYFW will only allow vaccinated guests to attend shows. The FDLA will also require proof of vaccination. NEW YORK, August 10, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Fashion designers from Latin America (FDLA) announced the official schedule and participating fashion designers for the upcoming FDLA season during New York Fashion Week (NYFW) for its LIVE shows in September. The fall program for SS / 2022 FDLA shows will take place during NYFW at its new location, Lavan541, an emblematic, exceptional and luxurious event venue, located in the heart of Chelsea at 541 W 25th St, New York, New York State 10001. The event is produced in accordance with New York State Health guidelines. The fashion festivities will begin with a virtual press conference to take place on Tuesday September 7 at 6:00 p.m. followed by an in-person showcase featuring the best of Latin American fashion designers with FDLA Honorary President Agatha Ruiz de la Prada and special guest Barcelona cost. With the current progress in the rhythm of vaccinations and the reopening of New York City, FDLA predicts the week will feature a return to traditional in-person parades and a continuation of digital shows produced in accordance with New York State Health guidelines. FDLA will require that all participating personnel, designers, models and guests be fully vaccinated. “Anyone attending our shows will be invited to show proof of vaccination as we encourage and support the entire industry to follow suit and protect the well-being of our fashion community this season during the shows. . We look forward to a strong comeback this fashion season and to celebrate the best of Latin American fashion in physical and digital presentations, ”said Albania Rosario, Founder of FDLA. FDLA presents emerging designers Dante Luxury Footwear – Mexico, Dayana Leon – Venezuela Giannina Azar – Dominican Republic, Glenkora County – Ecuador, Indira & Isidro – Mexico, Jose ventura – Dominican Republic, Leti Faviani – Chile, Paris Rodriguez – Colombia, Rosita injured – Bolivia, Samantha telfair – Porto Rico, Yirko Sivirich – Peru, Yas González – Cuba. Visit FDLA designers to learn more. The story continues Shows are by invitation only. Opening of press accreditations on August 15, 2021. Register early because available space is limited due to NYSH guidelines. See more on www.fdla.co Access the photos here. Latin American Fashion Designers FDLA | NYFW

FDLA Group Inc. 251 West 30e Street, New York, New York State 10001

Email: [email protected] | Website: www.fdla.co For more information contact: Nathali Diaz 201-456-6310 Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fashion-designers-of-latin-america-returns-to-new-york-fashion-week-live-shows-on-september-2021-301351897.html SOURCE Fashion designers from Latin America

