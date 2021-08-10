Neiman Marcus launches Re-Introduce Yourself campaign





Luxury retailer Neiman Marcus presented its new fall 2021 Re-Introduce Yourself campaign, aimed at illustrating the evolution of the brand and the world over the past year. The campaign delivers a multimedia experience through print and digital advertising, social media, in-store events and native content. New exclusive brands are the driving force behind the campaign, bringing new styles to customers. Ultimately, the retailer wants to encourage shoppers to open up to new perspectives in an ever-changing world. This season calls on all of us to reintroduce who we are and what we’ve learned about ourselves, President and Chief Merchandising Officer Lana Todorovich said in a statement. It’s time for Neiman Marcus to do the same, and we want our customers not only to meet us again, but to know that they were in the same boat. We look forward to introducing them to new brands as part of our integrated luxury retail strategy and meeting them where they shop. Rise after fall The brand has seen a slew of reinventions over the past year, including significant team restructuring, refinancing, acquisitions, and high-profile design partnerships after coming out of bankruptcy over a year ago. . Its new campaign hopes to show the growth and transformation of the business, once again presenting itself to customers in a new light. Re-Introduce Yourself is an opportunity for us to convey how we have evolved and to share our reinvented fashion perspective and our hope for the future that awaits us while inspiring our customers to follow suit with elegance and confidence, explains Daz McColl. , Marketing Director. It opens up a new chapter in our story, evident in the way we’ve reimagined our approach to all-channel storytelling, starting with our campaign video which serves as a dramatic expression of human connection as a catalyst for change. . Image: Neiman Marcus Re-emergence of the clientele At the center of the campaign is its upbeat campaign video and imagery, all telling dramatic visual stories with a concept based on the juxtaposition of the re-emergence of clients to work, life and nature. The video represents this customer journey, through expressive dancers who seem to rediscover themselves with the help of Neiman Marcus Fashion Advisors as they make their way into the outside world. Stories from the digital campaign will be shared throughout the season on social media and on Neiman Marcus’ homepage, in addition to the brand’s own print publication, The Book, which will feature an exclusive interview series. with established designers and creatives.

