Junk Kouture – #YouthLead in sustainable fashion





The demand for fast fashion is stronger than ever and does not seem to be slowing down. Yet, in addition to the devastating environmental effects, the fashion industry has a significant human impact. So what can we do to turn the tide and support more sustainable fashion? Junk kouture is a global platform for the creative expression of young people based in Dublin. It’s one of the many youth-led projects that inspire climate action by turning the fabric into something fabulous. The goal is to empower young people through creativity and sustainability to produce positive change. Junk kouture runs workshops, competitions and educational programs combining textiles, design and dance with the aim of turning old clothes, unwanted materials and even food waste into something beautiful. In September 2021, Junk Kouture will launch a global competition inviting young creatives from five international cities to get involved and learn about sustainability by doing something fun and innovative. An irreparable industry? The fashion industry produces between 2 and 8% of global carbon emissions, with textile dyeing being the second largest water polluter in the world. Every second, the equivalent of a garbage truck of textiles is buried or burned. If nothing changes, by 2050 the fashion industry will use a quarter of the world’s carbon budget. Textiles are also estimated to account for about 9% of the annual loss of microplastics to the ocean. Then there is the human cost: textile workers are often paid ridiculous wages and forced to work long hours in appalling conditions. Junk Kouture (JK) encourages young adults to challenge the traditional linear “take-do-dispose” model of fashion production. By transforming “waste” into portable mode, JK promotes a new generation of circular engineers. Through the JK process, participants become more aware of sustainable development and our role in destruction or living in harmony with nature. Women’s rights are also key to fighting for positive change, as more than 80% of garment workers worldwide are women. These workers are among the most vulnerable and lowest paid workers in the world. Being a conscious consumer benefits not only the environment, but also the very people who make your clothes. #GenerationRestoration The past few years have shown how young people can lead the way in climate action and JK is a prime example of what is happening now. There are encouraging trends showing that young people are willing to spend more on ethical brands and to buy second-hand clothes. There are a lot more people buying recycled products, not just in the fashion industry, and there are real signs of change driven by education on human rights and climate change. To be involved For all artists, designers, activists or budding schools wishing to participate in the Junk Kouture competition, you can register now on their website before September. Make sure to follow @junkkouture for lots of updates and inspiration on the next contest in your city! – Download the JK manual which has everything you need to get started available here. – Follow Jk on social networks @junkkouture for daily updates and inspiration. – Create an Instagram account for your design and document your journey. Additional links: UNFCCC Fashion Industry Charter:https://unfccc.int/climate-action/sector-engagement/global-climate-action-in-fashion/about-the-fashion-industry-charter-for-climate-action

