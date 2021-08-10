Five emerging European fashion hubs

When one thinks of the fashion capital of Europe, visions of the Eiffel Tower and the Champs-Lyses of Paris probably spring to mind. Known for its haute couture heritage, Paris shares this title with the home of Big Ben, London, an incubator for fashion creativity, and effortless Milan, famous for its fashion craftsmanship. However, in recent years a number of cities across the continent have started to challenge the dominance of these fashion hubs. Vying for a place as potential contenders for the crown of the next big fashion hub, these cities are attracting emerging talent, positively disrupting the industry with innovations. At the same time, these metropolises are also attracting more luxury brands, ethical businesses and retailers looking to put their mark on the map. FashionUnited shares its pick of five industry-making European cities that could become the next major fashion destination.

Berlin, germany

Unpretentious fashion capital, Berlin’s lack of a historic fashion pedigree has meant the city has been underestimated – until now. The first European city to receive the title of City of Design by UNESCO, Berlin is home to the densest concentration of fashion companies in Germany, with around 3,100 companies and 25,400 people employed in the fashion industry. Best known for his cool, elegant, tailored and unpredictable sense of street style, creativity and individualism are key factors in Berlin fashion. Influenced by Berlin Fashion Week, this biannual event has expanded to include fashion, technology, enduring fairs and exhibitions dedicated to graduates.

Berlin Fashion companies: Gmbh, Zalando, Liebeskind, Ivy & Oak, Outfittery

Events: Berlin Fashion Week

Style: Cool, creative, structured, individual

Average monthly net salary: 2,642.29 euros

Average rent for an apartment (one bedroom): 814.58 euros

Business lunch (2 people): 50 euros

Berlin has stepped up efforts to establish itself as the greenest fashion hub, establishing a green fashion hub in 2020 to promote sustainable designs. With a focus on sustainability and technology, it’s no surprise that several prominent ethical labels have also emerged from Berlin, including HUNDHUND, Philomena Zanetti and Ewa Herzog. Start-up Paradise, one of the most famous fashion funders, Rocket Internet, founded the e-commerce giant that has become an e-com giant in Berlin in 2008. Generating nearly 8 billion euros in turnover in 2020, other successful e-merchants like Outfittery have gained international attention over the years.

Marseille, France

The first city in Europe to import fabrics from the Greater Indies and the former capital of French denim, the roots of Marseille fashion run deeper than you might think. Affectionately nicknamed the Old Lady of the Mediterranean, this port city has been trading textiles and fashion products since the 16th century. Rue Paradis and Rue Grignan are the city’s main luxury streets, with brands like Louis Vuitton, Hermes, YSL, Kenzo, Emporio Armani, Chopard and more. But recently, Marseille has quietly reinvented itself as a hub for creativity and emerging talent.

Marseilles Fashion Companies: American Vintage, Sessn, Kulte, La Nouvelle

Events: OpenMyMed

Style: sophisticated, bohemian, contemporary

Average monthly net salary: 2,261.75 euros

Average rent for an apartment (one bedroom): 561.94 euros

Business lunch (2 people): 60 euros

American Vintage via SimplyPR

Cradle of brands such as American Vintage, Kulte, a subsidiary of Kaporal and La Nouvelle, the city welcomes a growing number of local designers and concept stores. One of the most famous concept stores, Jogging, is said to be Colette de Marseille. Hosting temporary exhibitions for young fashion talents and a pop-up restaurant every summer, it’s one of a kind. The city was also the source of inspiration for designer Simon Porte Jacquemus’ first art book, Marseille Je Taime. Working with 15 other artists on their interpretations of the city’s essence and culture, the launch coincided with a series of exhibitions and a fashion show in 2017 at OpenMyMed, a festival hosted by Maison Mode Méditerranée.

Rotterdam, the Netherlands

Rotterdam is a vibrant and multicultural trading port known for its laid-back, laid-back and contemporary street fashion sense. Home to 53 fashion brands, this architectural city supports local creativity, with brands like Made in RTTRDM offering fashion products made in the city. A future fashion hub, the city has invested in various initiatives such as De Wasserij, an incubator for designers, stylists, photographers and students and Getting Closer Fashion Festival, an event designed to bring consumers closer to their fashion designers.

Rotterdam Fashion companies: NAN, Ruby Lee, Susan Bijl, Joline Jolink

Events: Getting Closer Fashion Festival, Dutch Sustainable Fashion Week

Style: down-to-earth, contemporary and sustainable street-style

Average monthly net salary: 2,818.67 euros

Average rent for (one room) Apartment: 1,047.62 euro

Business lunch (2 people): 60 euros

Joline Jolink

With a growing taste for sustainable and independent designers like Daisy Kroon, Jonathan Christopher and Charlotte Kan, their effortlessly cool and ethical designs fit perfectly into Rotterdam’s down-to-earth mentality and style. Other initiatives, like the SwapShop, where consumers can swap clothes, gain traction and participate in events like Dutch Sustainable Fashion Week. Some brands like House of Afangaro even work to organize annual events like Made in Rotterdam, a fashion week.

Valencia, Spain

Bursting with creative energy, Valencia is famous for its thriving art and design scene. Across town, you’ll be sure to find an array of fashion boutiques, from luxury, high-end fashion to boho chic to local designers and thrift stores. Home to several international fashion brands, from Loewe to Carolina Herrera, two of Valencia’s best-known designers are Francis Montesinos and Alex Vidal, who draw inspiration from their roots and traditional costumes.

Valence Fashion companies: Francis Montesinos, Alex Vidal, The Nude Label, Vacant, Sepiia

Events: Clec Fashion Festival, FIMI Fashion Show, Beauty Valencia

Style: Bohemian, Colorful, Traditional

Average monthly net salary: 1,399.36 euro

Average rent for an apartment (one bedroom): 601.19 euros

Business lunch (2 people): 40 euros

Valence, a hub for crafts and artisans, is also a hotspot for emerging designers specializing in haute couture and evening wear. Notable local designers include Tonuca, Noelia Navarro and Higinio Mateu, whose designs have been spotted on catwalks across Spain and France. New events, like the Clec Fashion Festival, which sees the city’s top chefs collaborate with fashion designers, aim to fill the void left by fashion week.

Zurich, Switzerland

A haven for multinational companies, including fashion, due to its favorable tax regime, it is not for nothing that several fashion companies are moving their headquarters to Zurich. Big names in luxury from Gucci to Philipp Plein, Prada, Zegna, Hugo Boss and Vetements have all set up administrative or supply chain centers in the land of chocolate and cheese due to its location and tax regulations. . Richemont, one of the largest luxury conglomerates, is based in Switzerland. However, there is more to Switzerland and Zurich than taxes.

Zurich Fashion companies: Freitag, On, Bally, Vtements

Events: Mode Suisse, cycle 345

Style: Conservative, minimal, casual

Average monthly net salary: 6,298.82 euros

Average rent for (one room) Apartment: 1,586.41 euro

Business lunch (2 people): 110 euros

Vtmnts SS22

Consistently ranked among the world’s most innovative countries, Zurich is a beehive for start-ups and digital investment firms and consulting firms like Loomish, which kicked off Fashion Innovation during Fashion Innovation Week in 2018. Others like the STF offer a workspace for starting up textiles. -ups and fashion professionals. The city has also nurtured a vibrant fashion, creation and design scene, which remains independent and open to international influences. For example, Berlin-based streetwear magazine Highsnobiety will open a luxury pop-up store at Zurich Airport in November to boost innovation in luxury fashion.

Source of figures: Numbeo.com