Is it time for a fashion career reinvention? – WWD





The retail labor shortage is expected to continue throughout the holiday shopping season as workers feel overworked, exhausted and, in many cases, undervalued. After a protracted pandemic, many workers have shifted their personal priorities while many pursue their dreams and start their own businesses. According to the data from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, the number of people starting their own businesses is on an upward trajectory, and economists expect the trend to continue for some time. In the fashion industry, employees go out on their own to launch collections, design clothing and accessories, and set up direct e-commerce businesses with consumers. Career counselors say it’s not too late to reinvent your career and shift the job path from working for others to working for yourself. For budding entrepreneurs, Björn Bengtsson, a faculty member at Parsons, suggests starting a business with the help of advisors. He said that fashion clothing is a business that tends to be expensive. “That’s why you need an advisor in your business – someone who has business experience,” he said in an online lesson, “Entrepreneurship and the System fashion, ”which is part of Parsons and WWD. Fashion business essentials. The program is powered by Yellowbrick and includes insights from Parsons faculty as well as industry experts. In addition to the Entrepreneurship module, Fashion Business Essentials offers four other online modules: Fashion Production Management; Fashion brand; Marketing strategies, and retail and distribution. Regarding the latter, Yellowbrick noted that students “will learn the ins and outs of fashion retail and distribution, key skills for any successful fashion entrepreneur” and said the module covers “management. relationships with retailers, strategies to maximize trade show opportunities, oversight of e-commerce operations, pop-up retail approaches and how to use analytics to optimize a distribution plan. [CLICK HERE to learn more about Fashion Business Essentials] The course approach is comprehensive and takes into account all the challenges faced by anyone looking to reinvent themselves in the fashion industry. In the Retail and Distribution module, industry experts discuss industry news, e-commerce growth, and profitable retail models. The module also sheds light on the fundamental reasons people buy and the role of a physical store. Aliya Morehead, Creative Director at Hickey Freeman and Samuelsohn, told attendees online that “brick and mortar is important because people always want to smell and touch products, and they want to have a relationship with someone. who sells these products “. Leah Van Horn, adjunct faculty member at Parsons, agreed and urged students considering opening a retail store to “create an experience” for shoppers. “They must have a reason to walk into the store,” Van Horn said. “If there’s no reason to come in, they’ll upload it. We live in this post-COVID-19 world where everyone has discovered that they can very easily get what they need online. So the stores have to be very good to create an experience. Van Horn cited Anthropology as an example of a merchant creating a remarkable in-store experience for shoppers, where there is a sense of excitement and product discovery.

