Kim Kardashian, Kanye West’s Weird Matching Outfits Are All Their Fans Need





While it might sound strange to you, Kim Kardashian is not new to eccentric fashion. The entrepreneur, socialite and reality TV star was pictured a few days ago wearing a bondage-inspired black Balenciaga bodysuit as she arrived at her ex-husband’s second Donda listening event Kanye West. And as expected, it sparked various reactions on social media, with people showing both intrigue and shock at her choice of clothing. the keeping up with the Kardashians star – who filed for divorce from her rapper husband – attended one of his album launch events Donda with their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm, standing together. Kardashian wore a full body black nylon bodysuit, which had a face mask with openings around the eyes and mouth. She completed her look with a long braided ponytail and high boots. Check out some of these reactions: The north is still in the mood pic.twitter.com/0oU8FPKcd0 (@ladidaix) August 7, 2021 Imagine wearing Kanye’s outfit in a bank. https://t.co/5vdwlZeqhG Willy (@ Ogwills1) August 7, 2021 only I see it pic.twitter.com/NyJTynsZMH (@ f_alejx7) August 7, 2021 But while this quirk was discussed, people also noticed that West was wearing a similar all-black outfit, and in fact, his face mask was almost identical; it was also an avant-garde Balenciaga face mask. Does that mean the estranged couple are continuing their tradition of pairing up at Balenciaga? According to Magazine WWest had engaged Balenciaga’s creative director Demna Gvasalia for a creative contribution to the event, which also included designing a special costume for the Kardashian. In fact, they even wore Balenciaga costumes for Halloween 2020. Kardashian was pictured in a full Balenciaga outfit in Hollywood, but in red. Check it out. This couple may have ended the marriage, but it’s heartwarming to see them continue their fashion tradition, serving fans with looks and memes for months to come. For more lifestyle news, follow us: Twitter:lifestyle_ie| Facebook:IE lifestyle| Instagram:ie_lifestyle

