This fashion founder’s business will take over any garment at any time for any reason. Here’s why.

In 2018, Kristy Caylor and her co-founder Mary Saunders started a closed-loop clothing business For days to combat the rampant waste of the global fashion industry of approximately $ 1.5 trillion. Rather than selling shoppers more clothes than they know what to do with (the goal of many fashion retailers around the world), For Days perpetuates a recycling system that keeps clothes from piling up in homes and landfills.

The idea is simple but revolutionary: For Days’ SWAP program allows customers to change any garment at any time and for any reason, and every item returned will be recycled. The company’s use of high-quality, sustainable materials makes the whole process possible, and its commitment to reusable packaging and company-wide carbon offsets further minimizes waste.

“I could do everything from writing a business and financial plan to discussing the creative elements”

Caylor’s journey to co-found For Days began over 15 years ago; after earning degrees in industrial engineering and painting, earning a certificate in fashion design, and then earning his MBA from USC’s Marshall School of Business, Caylor began his career at Gap. His diverse educational background allowed him to jump with both feet.

“Gap is a well-established and well-oiled machine in many ways,” says Caylor, “and I had such unusual skills that I could do everything from writing a business and financial plan to discussing the components. creative. I was able to be a small entrepreneur in residence there and start and grow businesses. It was such a cool experience.

After a few years as Head of Merchandising for Banana Republic’s Small Division, which grew into a $ 100 million business under Caylor’s leadership, Caylor took on his new role as Senior Director of Merchandising in Japan. The position took Caylor to Tokyo for a year, during which time she not only experienced an invaluable ‘180 cultural’ in terms of customer engagement and business dynamics, but also began to realize just how important the industry is. de la mode took little social and environmental responsibility.

“I was blown away because the decisions we made as a business upstream … actually had a cost”

Overseas, Caylor also visited China, and a trip of a few hours outside of its major cities underscored the extent of the damaging impact of the fashion industry. Caylor encountered a fake town filled with fake restaurants, a fake post office, and dormitories filled with workers. These factory towns were built to meet the demand for product production; naturally, the formidable fashion industry has played an important role.

“… said Caylor. “I think one in five or one in six people in the world works in a fashion or fashion related business, so it’s a mind-boggling impact. And I thought we had to start connecting the dots and taking more responsibility. ”

Caylor was already good at making beautiful products and selling them to customers, and she was ready to apply her talents to more focused activities. At the end of 2007, she started leading the Gap Initiative (RED). Founded by Bono and Bobby Shriver in 2006, (RED) partners with the most powerful brands in the world to fight against the biggest health emergencies, including the AIDS pandemic and Covid-19.

“We have really started to align our sourcing strategy with our primary focus and our communication with the mission,” says Caylor. “We have built a factory relationship in Africa, and it taught me a lot about supply chain innovation and customer communication. ”

At this point, Caylor was also handling all props for Gap, a $ 300 million company. Maintaining the brand’s success at this scale was necessary as Caylor continued its mission-oriented work through (RED). “(RED) was like my side hustle,” she says. “I had to run a huge company to make it work (RED). And I was still in that machine to cut three hundred in a plastic ballerina to make our tough targets. And I was like, “This is not how I’m really going to change the world.”

“I was like ‘Luxury must be different'”

Thus, in 2010, Caylor decided to co-found his own company: Maiyet, a sustainable luxury fashion brand. With recent experience in supply chain innovation, Caylor wanted to empower supply chain partners to make choices that are environmentally friendly. Filtering these ethical decisions through a different aesthetic lens – luxury instead of the “crunchy” clothes associated with sustainable fashion at the time – seemed like an ideal place to start.

Caylor believed that running a luxury fashion business would have a bigger lasting impact. “I was like, ‘Luxury has to be different,’” she says. “It’s definitely going to be more effective, and we’re going to have a closer connection with these brands. And it was no different. It was the same situation, just more fabulous and beautiful. And when I started digging into the why of that, I started doing a lot of work around the circular economy. ”

Caylor’s investigation of circular systems reconfirmed the industry’s underlying problem: its mission to sell large quantities of goods, regardless of social or environmental costs. “We have a linear business model that only knows how to make money,” Caylor says. “We are selling more and more things to people, and that is going in a direction. We do not take any responsibility for this.

“‘I think customers don’t want to own clothes forever'”

But Caylor was also happy to see incremental changes in some cases: clothing rental companies, for example, seemed to re-establish their appetite for retail and endorse sustainability at the same time. Rent the track, co-founded by Jennifer Hyman and Jennifer Fleiss in 2009, was one of the top contenders. Changing consumer demand has prompted Caylor to reassess what might be important to retail customers.

“I was like, ‘You know what? I think customers don’t want to own clothes forever, ”says Caylor. “We have lots of clothes in our homes, and it’s hard to get rid of. Why do we have it forever? Let’s monetize this and use it for future purposes. And I realized that this was kind of the space I wanted to enter because I thought that enticing the customer and creating a new circular relationship around the product would actually create the sustainable model that I wanted to create. .

For Days makes this sustainable model a reality – by giving customers quality basics they can happily buy, and when the time is right, feed them back into the closed loop system. “I think we’re in an exciting time when customers care more about sustainability than ever before,” Caylor says, “and brands are meeting them there. “