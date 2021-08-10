Inclusive clothing line creates fashion for everyone





LOS ANGELES Five years ago, Danny Gomez switched from a bicycle to a wheelchair to mountain biking. It was more like a straight fall, and I hit the ground. I passed out for a minute or two, Gomez said. I couldn’t feel anything. What would you like to know The Social Surge fashion line was created to merge fashion and function for people with disabilities

Danny Gomez’s mountain bike accident left him unable to walk for the past five years

Gomez’s disability experience helps the brand think about design options to make the brand’s clothing more functional

Social Surge is raising funds through Kickstarter to bring their merchandise to clothing racks in the future It was then that he began his journey to rebuild his mobility, strength and self-confidence. According to the CDC, nearly one in four Americans lives with a disability that affects their vision, mobility or personal care. But as he began to adjust to his wheelchair, he realized he couldn’t find clothes that not only matched his style, but was designed with his disability in mind. One of the ways I tried to help my confidence was with the way I dressed. But then I noticed that the clothes I used to have didn’t look right. Like, either my pants didn’t look good because my legs atrophied from the accident. My shirts were too tight, you know, around my stomach, he said. He shared his concerns in a YouTube video that caught the attention of a growing inclusive fashion brand called Social stress. The brand creates modern clothing with suggestions from people with disabilities like Gomez. Meredith Aleigha Wells is the brand’s co-founder. Wells explained that tailored clothing does exist, but work like magnetic zippers and Braille labels have not been easy to find in modern clothing. I think in general the way the fashion is put together, you design a t-shirt and then you find a consumer. At Social Surge, we turn that around and we take our consumer and we say, OK. What do you want in a t-shirt? What do you need in this garment? On a hanger in Gomez’s apartment is a prototype tie-dye zip-up hoodie from one of the brand’s designs. It features a magnetic zipper, a front hood pocket to prevent items from falling to the sides when you are seated, and optionally, braille labels showing size and color. For Gomez, it’s a comfortable feeling to wear clothes he loves again. When someone looks at me, they won’t say: Oh, he’s wearing the right clothes because it looks weird or different. It’s just, it looks cool and oh, what, it has a pocket on the front? he said. The brand is still working to start with a Kickstarterr campaign with plans to bring the brand to store shelves. Until then, Gomez will be part of the design process with the hopes of being the voice of others.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://spectrumnews1.com/ca/la-west/business/2021/08/09/inclusive-clothing-line-creates-fashion-for-everyone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos