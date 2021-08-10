



NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – August 10, 2021– Perfectly, a virtual dressing room solution powered by virtual reality / augmented reality (VR / AR) and AI that is integrated into the e-commerce platforms of the country’s leading retailers, today announces its partnership with Men’s clothes, a men’s fashion clothing brand that caters to men whose sizes are between 54 and 510. The partnership follows the launch of the new Oteros website which uses the ability of Perfitlys to deliver exceptional precision in clothing selection. As a result of this partnership, Oteros’ website is focused on Perfitlys virtual fit and tailor-made size recommendation capabilities. Once on the home page, users select their height, body type, body shape, waist and pant length. From there, Perfitly feeds and presents a personalized virtual avatar based on user metrics. Users can then choose from a range of polo shirts and T-shirts that are displayed on the personalized avatar. “Perfitlys’ virtual fitting process centers on a seamless user experience as a key differentiator between ourselves and other targeted e-commerce clothing brands,” said Steve Villanueva, CEO and Founder of Otero. Otero’s goal is to provide the smaller men with stylish clothing and the perfect fit from Otero. Our attention to detail and enthusiasm is reflected in Perfitly’s commitment to harnessing top-notch technology to provide every buyer with a unparalleled and personalized experience Perfitly’s technology has helped Otero achieve unprecedented return rates (3% vs. 30% industry standard for men) and high levels of customer satisfaction through the Otero Perfect journey Fit. Otero uses a three-dimensional design based on height, height, and body type and found that 93% of men have two different body types, each requiring a unique fit. Incorporating this with the ability to create a custom avatar, Perfitly allows a user to try on a shirt and see a 360 degree rendering of their perfect fit prior to purchase, eliminating the guesswork and risk of online shopping. . The Perfitlys virtual assembly solutions described in this partnership help reduce returns and increase the efficiency of procurement and operations. Working with the Otero team has been extremely rewarding as both were aligned with providing customers with an effortless and accurate clothing selection process as e-commerce continues to accelerate after the pandemic, ”said said Kash Vyas, chief technology officer and co-founder of Perfitly. . We were happy to see Perfitlys’ custom avatars and virtual fit technology work so well on the Oteros website, and we look forward to a lasting partnership as Otero gains even more traction in men’s clothing. targeted. In addition to providing enjoyable user experiences and profitable business solutions, Perfitlys technology aligns with Oteros’ sustainability goals. Both companies recognize the value of reducing returns, which in turn reduces the resources dedicated to procurement and fulfillment operations. Going forward, Perfitly and Otero plan to work in tandem, as their sustainability, retail and e-commerce goals continue to complement each other. To learn more about Perfitly, please visit https://www.perfitly.com and for more information on Otero visit https://oteromenswear.com. About Perfitly: Perfitly is a virtual dressing room solution powered by Virtual Reality and Augmented Reality (VR / AR) and AI that is integrated into the e-commerce platforms of major retailers nationwide. Perfitlys industry-leading size visualization and recommendation platform serves fashion brands and helps increase sales and conversion and reduce returns, while improving sustainability. Perfitly allows shoppers to try on clothes, find their perfect fit and look, and shop with confidence, all from the comfort of their own homes. To learn more, please visit: https://www.perfitly.com/. About Otero Men’s Clothing: Founded in 2018 in Boulder, CO by Steve Villanueva and Brett Lawrence, Otero Menswear is a men’s fashion clothing brand. Otero Menswear seeks to make a positive difference in the world by offering clothes that match the height, height and body type of the shorter man who is 54,510 years old. The clothes are avant-garde and professional. Each piece is designed using texture, fit, style and findings that reinforce the wearer’s specific body type through visible tilt and lengthen techniques. Otero redefines the measure of a man. OTERO MENSWEAR is available on https://oteromenswear.com/. 