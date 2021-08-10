From Rihanna to Reese, women artists turn into business leaders

From billion-dollar clothing and cosmetics lines from pop singer Rihanna to actress Reese Witherspoon’s media company, which just sold for 900 million dollars, Female celebrities who diversify and reinvent their brand strengthen their public image and their fortunes.

While dozens of female celebrities have started their own businesses, with a lot of expansion in the beauty and fashion industries, some brands like Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty and Jessica Albas The Honest Company have amassed hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, turning their founders into artists. into full-fledged business owners.

Female artists face a unique pressure to reinvent themselves as their careers progress, said Sharon Marcus, a professor at Columbia University whose research focuses on celebrity culture. When these celebrities reach their prime, Marcus said, they often feel like they need to expand into other industries in order to remain relevant in the public eye, a phenomenon that Marcus says is not so common among male artists.

When it comes to men, people associate age with experience and even genius, Marcus said. But as women get older, people are just less interested in seeing or hearing about them. Male attractiveness standards are less dependent on freshness.

Rihanna, who took a step back from music after Anti’s release in 2016 to focus on her beauty and fashion business, was recently named the world’s richest billionaire and musician by Forbes. The majority of his wealth comes from his three businesses Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, and Fenty x Savage rather than his music.

Marcus said Rihannas’s focus on growing his businesses reflects a broader trend for celebrities to expand into other areas in order to maintain their image as complete, multi-faceted artists.

The biggest stars understand how celebrity works, Marcus said. And so they don’t just develop their talent, they develop their fame. And a big part of that is how can I build on that?

Witherspoon’s portfolio includes the Draper James clothing line, named after his grandparents; and the media business focused on women Hello Sunshine, which was sold last week to a group including former Disney executives and private equity giant Blackstone.

Founded in 2016 with the goal of promoting female-centric stories and media, Witherspoon said the sale of her media company would allow Hello Sunshine to increase the number of female-led shows it produces.

It’s fascinating to see how a business like this, which started just four years ago, can really resonate with the public, Witherspoon said in a commentary. interview with CNBC last week. I think when you do things authentically and the mission is so clear to people, you are there for intersectional storytelling that puts women at the center.

While the specific nature of the company’s purchase remains unknown, it will be led by former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs. Witherspoon and CEO Sarah Harden will continue to lead the company and serve on the newly formed board, they told CNBC.

Mayer said he and Staggs were drawn to Hello Sunshine because of its commitment to telling the stories of underserved communities and because they strongly believe in the growth potential of the business, he told CNBC the last week.

We’ve always been willing to pay for quality, said Mayer. Over the course of Tom and my career we bought Pixar, we bought Marvel, part of Disney, Star Wars every time it was claimed that we overpaid. We love our track record, we love bringing quality assets into a new business set up for the digital future and we believe there is huge growth potential.

As more and more female celebrities are becoming owners, they’re basically saying, “I don’t have to be just the face of this product anymore. I can be the brains behind it.

Witherspoon also said the sale will give Hello Sunshine the funding it needs to fulfill its mission by hiring and supporting more female designers. Hello Sunshine is currently expanding its children’s programming, with four upcoming projects in the works, according to the Wall Street Journal.

The media space is changing and growing rapidly and it seemed like a unique opportunity to really partner strategically to evolve and expand our mission to an even wider audience around the world, Witherspoon said. We were only doubling our mission. Now we were going to have the ability to tell more stories, hire more female directors, promote and breed more writers.

Although Witherspoon and Rihanna made headlines this month, other female celebrities such as Beyonc and Gwyneth Paltrow have been building their business for years. Beyonc, who founded the Ivy Park sportswear line in 2016, teamed up with Adidas in 2019 and is releasing their fourth collection later this month. The latest collection is western themed and aims to reflect the history of black cowboys and cowgirls in the United States.

And Paltrow, who founded wellness company Goop in 2009, is one of the most prominent examples of female artists turning their fame into successful business ventures. Despite the controversy over a number of the company’s products, which have been labeled as a pseudoscience by some consumers and nonprofits, the company has grown into a business worth nearly $ 250 million. Paltrow has also published five cookbooks focused on health and wellness.

Marcus said celebrities like Paltrow, who have already endorsed brands or modeled their products, have increased success starting their own businesses. And as more and more female celebrities are becoming owners, Marcus said, they’re basically saying, “I don’t have to be just the face of this product anymore. I can be the brains behind it.