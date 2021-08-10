Fashion
‘The Hype’ Is Good Fashion TV Streetwear Contest
Photo Make the cut meets Evolution of hip-hop, and you have something close to The hype, a new competitive reality show premiering on HBO Max on August 12. After the now ubiquitous format that Project track Popularized nearly two decades ago, the show features a cast of aspiring streetwear designers, all decked out in their own designs, taking part in timed challenges in which they create quirky looks. The main difference between this show and its predecessors is that you’ll see Wiz Khalifa smoking multiple joints on camera, a white Kentucky girl arguing with the judges over why it’s okay to mix blue and red gang colors on a jacket. street (I bring people together with my work), and actors driving in low-rider cars to deliver their finished outfits. And this is just an episode. In other words, it’s good TV.
But it’s not just the novelty of The hype this makes it a fascinating watch. Streetwear, an ever-evolving fashion phenomenon born out of the skate, surf and hip-hop scenes in the 1980s, has become a massive influence on the mainstream industry. Each episode offers a glimpse into the history and culture of streetwear, which values self-expression, functionality and comfort above the crazy constructions and unrealistic silhouettes of high fashion and couture.
The hypeNominees are judged by a panel of three streetwear experts: Creative Director Bephie Birkett, stylist Marnie Senafonte, and Offset, rapper, mogul and again and again husband of Cardi B. Joining them throughout the season is a flow. from famous designers like Khalifa, A $ AP Ferg and Cardi herself, to whom designers must appeal to every challenge. With just ten competitors, the intensity of the competition is palpable, and the judges, who must co-sign every designer’s look or send them home, can get brutal. Handling / hosting duties fall on the empathetic Speedy Morman, an anchor with complex media.
A handful of applicants are from Los Angeles, each representing a different side of the city. The formidable opponent Kai has been publishing collections inspired by motorcycles and cartoons for more than six years. Camila, a 26-year-old DACA dreamer who immigrated to the United States from Colombia at the age of eight, launched her first fashion line after attending Burning Man in 2020. Festivals are my street , music, being able to express myself freely. at these events everyone shows off their crazy creations, she said. She and her friend Marina started their line, Deadblud, with only their savings and their sketches as launching pads.
It was very dangerous in Colombia, she said. I don’t even know what my life would have been like if I had stayed. I know the path I’m on is right for me. Now she owns a business on a reality TV show about the American Dream as it looks today.
Jolleson, another competitor from LA, faces the panel of judges telling her in a first impression challenge that her elaborate, crisp looks are too trendy for the streetwear world. A stylist and tailor who worked on butterfly wings for Kylie Jenner, corsets for Cardi B and dresses for Jennifer Hudson, Jolleson took the criticism and ran with it.
I see myself merging the two [streetwear and couture]. I think the reason I went on this show is to learn that it’s good to make a t-shirt, sweatpants, he laughs, and also to bring my artistic and creative side. .
He studied hat making (hat making) after graduating from an art school in San Francisco, then began working as a stylist for music videos and TV shows, and eventually launched two lines of clothes. But sewing has become his daily bread, forcing him to put his own creations on the back burner. Once his name spread, it turned into quite a whirlwind of tailoring and customs, he says. It kept growing, the journey kept turning, and now I’m back in my own collection because tailoring and customs are a lot of work, and I need to make some sales!
Applicants have a mix of skills. Jolleson, who spent every day from 2018 to 2019 sewing back-to-back for Normani, Paula Abdul and Cardi B, is a construction pro, while newbie Camila screams with pleasure in an episode as she finishes sew her very first sample. . One contestant, an artist who spends his time creating characters with his pen, is reprimanded for simply drawing on another jacket, laughs at not presenting a specific point of view each time.
Money and fame are on the line, so these contestants take their jobs seriously, but the resulting spectacle is unique and refreshing, with plenty of drama and ego to keep viewers hooked.
Stay up to date with the latest food, news and culture in Los Angeles. Sign up for our newsletters today.
Sources
2/ https://www.lamag.com/culturefiles/the-hype-hbo/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]