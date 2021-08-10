‘The Hype’ Is Good Fashion TV Streetwear Contest

Photo Make the cut meets Evolution of hip-hop, and you have something close to The hype, a new competitive reality show premiering on HBO Max on August 12. After the now ubiquitous format that Project track Popularized nearly two decades ago, the show features a cast of aspiring streetwear designers, all decked out in their own designs, taking part in timed challenges in which they create quirky looks. The main difference between this show and its predecessors is that you’ll see Wiz Khalifa smoking multiple joints on camera, a white Kentucky girl arguing with the judges over why it’s okay to mix blue and red gang colors on a jacket. street (I bring people together with my work), and actors driving in low-rider cars to deliver their finished outfits. And this is just an episode. In other words, it’s good TV.

But it’s not just the novelty of The hype this makes it a fascinating watch. Streetwear, an ever-evolving fashion phenomenon born out of the skate, surf and hip-hop scenes in the 1980s, has become a massive influence on the mainstream industry. Each episode offers a glimpse into the history and culture of streetwear, which values ​​self-expression, functionality and comfort above the crazy constructions and unrealistic silhouettes of high fashion and couture.

The hypeNominees are judged by a panel of three streetwear experts: Creative Director Bephie Birkett, stylist Marnie Senafonte, and Offset, rapper, mogul and again and again husband of Cardi B. Joining them throughout the season is a flow. from famous designers like Khalifa, A $ AP Ferg and Cardi herself, to whom designers must appeal to every challenge. With just ten competitors, the intensity of the competition is palpable, and the judges, who must co-sign every designer’s look or send them home, can get brutal. Handling / hosting duties fall on the empathetic Speedy Morman, an anchor with complex media.