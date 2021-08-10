Fashion
It’s the icing on the cake: Demna Gvasalia brings haute couture back to Balenciaga
For Demna Gvasalia, artistic director of Balenciagas, haute couture reintroduced the legendary brand on July 7 (for the first time since the retirement of its founder in 1968) with a powerful and elegant presentation, shown in silence and scented with incense, who has managed to be both reverent and iconoclastic almost like a holy grail, like an altar in a church. When he joined Balenciaga in 2015, Gvasalia was well acquainted with the history of the house and its roots in impeccably designed and handcrafted couture under the direction of Cristbal Balenciaga, a humble Spaniard born who Christian Dior hailed as the master of us all. . Balenciaga shaped fashion from 1937 after fleeing the Spanish Civil War to establish his already two-decade-old brand in Paris until he closed his house in 1968 (bitterly complaining that his career in tailoring, during which he dressed the most elegant and demanding women of the century, was the life of a dog).
The reason for its closure was actually the birth of ready-to-wear, Gvasalia explains, in the weeks leading up to the show. Today we can return to sewing, thanks to the success of ready-to-wear. Gvasalias’ approach to Balenciaga centers on what he calls an aesthetic pyramid. Basically, as he explains, is cool sneakers, then a more streetwear-oriented fashion layer that’s easy to wear, everyday, then more conceptual, a high-end fashion level above streetwear. Above, he said, I felt there was this big black hole.
A lot of people see me in the streetwear context, but that’s not how I see myself as a designer at all, Gvasalia continues. But why sewing now? To be honest, he says, I needed time to gain some economic credibility, I wouldn’t call it money to allow myself to sew! I needed to work all those layers in the pyramid. [And] I needed this time to get into the comfort zone for myself, I wouldn’t have dared until recently.
To immerse yourself and your chosen ones cabin mannequins with a haute couture spirit, Gvasalia screened a remarkable series of films of haute couture presentations by Cristbal Balenciagas shot by photographer Tom Kublin from 1960 to 1968 on a giant screen in his studio during fittings. Unlike the electrifying, fast-paced, lavishly produced shows that Gvasalia himself masterfully stages, these previous shows were a very different matter. As the pictures reveal, the fashion designers ‘models (who were chosen for their dismissive height rather than appearance, while Gvasalias’ cross-generational cast deliberately challenged conventional beauty tropes to focus on presence and character) sneaking into the living rooms, taking off their jerky jackets and coats and waving cards with the outfit number on, while a handful of customers chatted and chain-smoked and, at times, just stood up and left. (The collections were shown daily for several weeks, so privileged customers and shoppers of stores and manufacturers looking for inspiring clothing to copy for their own customers who had passed the terrifying director, Miss René, would go. and came at will.)
While working on his own fittings this aesthetic spirit of Cristbal Balenciaga was present, Gvasalia says something that inspired him to make hats for the first time, resulting in dramatic flying saucer designs in collaboration with Philip Treacy. . I discovered hatmaking! Gvasalia exults. A hat, he claims, is such a strange object that I made baseball hats, but it’s a new experience.
Gvasalia also felt strongly the importance of having an iconic address like Chanel on rue Cambon, he says. At Balenciaga, we are a bit like a nomad. Gvasalia discovered that Cristbal Balenciagas’ original lounges at 10 avenue George V were currently used as storage, which was blasphemous to him. I felt very sad, I wanted to return this address at home. By reclaiming the space like the haute couture salons of the houses, Gvasalia envisioned a time travel experience as if when they closed the house in ’68 the door was locked, and we have just reopened it now. After a meticulous restoration which involved the research and use of an authentic 1950s painting, and the addition of a Sleeping Beautylike a layer of patina filled with chipped plaster and trompe-l’oeil water damage, the reborn space was used to showcase Gvasalias’ first collection. It’s a very small place, he laughs. After all these huge [pre-pandemic] shows, i have the smallest backstage i have ever had, but tailoring is such an exclusive thing, [and] that makes him really special.
Sources
2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/demna-gvasalia-brings-haute-couture-back-to-balenciaga
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]