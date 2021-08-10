It’s the icing on the cake: Demna Gvasalia brings haute couture back to Balenciaga

For Demna Gvasalia, artistic director of Balenciagas, haute couture reintroduced the legendary brand on July 7 (for the first time since the retirement of its founder in 1968) with a powerful and elegant presentation, shown in silence and scented with incense, who has managed to be both reverent and iconoclastic almost like a holy grail, like an altar in a church. When he joined Balenciaga in 2015, Gvasalia was well acquainted with the history of the house and its roots in impeccably designed and handcrafted couture under the direction of Cristbal Balenciaga, a humble Spaniard born who Christian Dior hailed as the master of us all. . Balenciaga shaped fashion from 1937 after fleeing the Spanish Civil War to establish his already two-decade-old brand in Paris until he closed his house in 1968 (bitterly complaining that his career in tailoring, during which he dressed the most elegant and demanding women of the century, was the life of a dog).

The reason for its closure was actually the birth of ready-to-wear, Gvasalia explains, in the weeks leading up to the show. Today we can return to sewing, thanks to the success of ready-to-wear. Gvasalias’ approach to Balenciaga centers on what he calls an aesthetic pyramid. Basically, as he explains, is cool sneakers, then a more streetwear-oriented fashion layer that’s easy to wear, everyday, then more conceptual, a high-end fashion level above streetwear. Above, he said, I felt there was this big black hole.

A lot of people see me in the streetwear context, but that’s not how I see myself as a designer at all, Gvasalia continues. But why sewing now? To be honest, he says, I needed time to gain some economic credibility, I wouldn’t call it money to allow myself to sew! I needed to work all those layers in the pyramid. [And] I needed this time to get into the comfort zone for myself, I wouldn’t have dared until recently.

Tuft of love

Model Yoonmi Sun wears a Balenciaga Couture coat inspired by Cristobal Balenciaga’s fall 1950 collection. Domed hat by Philip Treacy. Photographed by Anton Corbijn, Vogue, September 2021

To immerse yourself and your chosen ones cabin mannequins with a haute couture spirit, Gvasalia screened a remarkable series of films of haute couture presentations by Cristbal Balenciagas shot by photographer Tom Kublin from 1960 to 1968 on a giant screen in his studio during fittings. Unlike the electrifying, fast-paced, lavishly produced shows that Gvasalia himself masterfully stages, these previous shows were a very different matter. As the pictures reveal, the fashion designers ‘models (who were chosen for their dismissive height rather than appearance, while Gvasalias’ cross-generational cast deliberately challenged conventional beauty tropes to focus on presence and character) sneaking into the living rooms, taking off their jerky jackets and coats and waving cards with the outfit number on, while a handful of customers chatted and chain-smoked and, at times, just stood up and left. (The collections were shown daily for several weeks, so privileged customers and shoppers of stores and manufacturers looking for inspiring clothing to copy for their own customers who had passed the terrifying director, Miss René, would go. and came at will.)

While working on his own fittings this aesthetic spirit of Cristbal Balenciaga was present, Gvasalia says something that inspired him to make hats for the first time, resulting in dramatic flying saucer designs in collaboration with Philip Treacy. . I discovered hatmaking! Gvasalia exults. A hat, he claims, is such a strange object that I made baseball hats, but it’s a new experience.

Gvasalia also felt strongly the importance of having an iconic address like Chanel on rue Cambon, he says. At Balenciaga, we are a bit like a nomad. Gvasalia discovered that Cristbal Balenciagas’ original lounges at 10 avenue George V were currently used as storage, which was blasphemous to him. I felt very sad, I wanted to return this address at home. By reclaiming the space like the haute couture salons of the houses, Gvasalia envisioned a time travel experience as if when they closed the house in ’68 the door was locked, and we have just reopened it now. After a meticulous restoration which involved the research and use of an authentic 1950s painting, and the addition of a Sleeping Beautylike a layer of patina filled with chipped plaster and trompe-l’oeil water damage, the reborn space was used to showcase Gvasalias’ first collection. It’s a very small place, he laughs. After all these huge [pre-pandemic] shows, i have the smallest backstage i have ever had, but tailoring is such an exclusive thing, [and] that makes him really special.