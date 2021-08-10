Holiday The Label launches its very first range of knitwear in a spirit of escape

Australian unisex fashion brand Holiday the Label released their very first knitwear collection

Holiday etiquette



Summer is still in full swing, but true trendsetters know that fall fashion season is here. Holiday etiquette, the Australian unisex fashion brand known for its eclectic designs and VIP loyalists including Kourtney kardashian, Gigi hadid and Hailey Bieber, launches its very first knitwear collection August 10, just in time to plan for a stylish fall.

Inspired by the brand’s classic prints and 1970s rugs, Holiday etiquette presents a new color of its iconic Happy Hawaii print as well as a new impression. The brand’s new range, consisting of a knit sweater, dress, bike shorts and pants, is designed to stretch and fit your body. The founder and designer of the brand Emma Mulholland tells me about the latest addition to the cult label.

Angela Lei: What led to the launch of the Holiday the Labels knitwear and what is the inspiration behind this new collection?

Emma Mulholland: We love the versatility of knits and the way they stretch and conform to your shape. As we are well known for our pants, we wanted to develop a super comfortable cotton / elastane blend to provide a super comfortable version of our popular stiff cotton style. The new shapes are super flattering and make you feel like you’re wearing yoga or sweatpants when you definitely aren’t. We took inspiration from 1970s bath towels and rugs for the prints and colors. We’ve bought a few of our iconic prints and colourways, but we’ve also brought them a few new variations.

AL: What are your favorite pieces in this collection?

IN: I lived in the pink / orange check pants and jumper, wearing them as a set. They brighten up my day and you are guaranteed to be asked about it wherever you wear it. I also can’t wait for it to heat up in Australia so I can wear the bike shorts.

AL: How would you describe the aesthetic of Holiday the Labels in three words? What is your personal style?

IN: Colorful, eclectic, balanced. I love the color and the print, but I also love pairing black with simple classic pieces and accessories like denim. I love beautiful cuts that flatter your figure and don’t require you to adjust all day. I think finding good quality clothes with the right fit can make everyday dressing a lot easier.

Emma Mulholland, founder and designer of Australian unisex fashion brand, Holiday the Label

Courtesy of Emma



AL: Who do you see as the ideal audience for your creations?

IN: I love to see all kinds of people enjoying the brand. I never intended to cater to a specific type of client and it’s always nice to see the variety of people wearing my designs.

AL: What is your take on the sustainability and fluidity of the genre? How do you see the direction of the fashion industry?

IN: I think both are very important for the future of fashion. We always take steps to improve ourselves and be as transparent as possible. We are certainly not perfect, but learning and developing is the best way to go. A big part of our sustainability ethic is to never overproduce and use all of our excess fabric to make other things like face masks, toys, and oven mitts. We are moving forward in terms of gender fluidity. Several articles are already genderless and we will publish more in the near future.

AL: What’s the next step for you and for Holiday the Label?

IN: Hope for a real vacation and travel! We’re also excited to launch denim later in the year and have some fun collaborations coming up.

Holiday etiquette launched the new knitwear collection on August 10 and you can now find the news on the brand’s official website at www.holidaythelabel.com.