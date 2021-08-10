Fashion
Holiday The Label launches its very first range of knitwear in a spirit of escape
Summer is still in full swing, but true trendsetters know that fall fashion season is here. Holiday etiquette, the Australian unisex fashion brand known for its eclectic designs and VIP loyalists including Kourtney kardashian, Gigi hadid and Hailey Bieber, launches its very first knitwear collection August 10, just in time to plan for a stylish fall.
Inspired by the brand’s classic prints and 1970s rugs, Holiday etiquette presents a new color of its iconic Happy Hawaii print as well as a new impression. The brand’s new range, consisting of a knit sweater, dress, bike shorts and pants, is designed to stretch and fit your body. The founder and designer of the brand Emma Mulholland tells me about the latest addition to the cult label.
Angela Lei: What led to the launch of the Holiday the Labels knitwear and what is the inspiration behind this new collection?
Emma Mulholland: We love the versatility of knits and the way they stretch and conform to your shape. As we are well known for our pants, we wanted to develop a super comfortable cotton / elastane blend to provide a super comfortable version of our popular stiff cotton style. The new shapes are super flattering and make you feel like you’re wearing yoga or sweatpants when you definitely aren’t. We took inspiration from 1970s bath towels and rugs for the prints and colors. We’ve bought a few of our iconic prints and colourways, but we’ve also brought them a few new variations.
< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>
AL: What are your favorite pieces in this collection?
IN: I lived in the pink / orange check pants and jumper, wearing them as a set. They brighten up my day and you are guaranteed to be asked about it wherever you wear it. I also can’t wait for it to heat up in Australia so I can wear the bike shorts.
AL: How would you describe the aesthetic of Holiday the Labels in three words? What is your personal style?
IN: Colorful, eclectic, balanced. I love the color and the print, but I also love pairing black with simple classic pieces and accessories like denim. I love beautiful cuts that flatter your figure and don’t require you to adjust all day. I think finding good quality clothes with the right fit can make everyday dressing a lot easier.
AL: Who do you see as the ideal audience for your creations?
IN: I love to see all kinds of people enjoying the brand. I never intended to cater to a specific type of client and it’s always nice to see the variety of people wearing my designs.
AL: What is your take on the sustainability and fluidity of the genre? How do you see the direction of the fashion industry?
IN: I think both are very important for the future of fashion. We always take steps to improve ourselves and be as transparent as possible. We are certainly not perfect, but learning and developing is the best way to go. A big part of our sustainability ethic is to never overproduce and use all of our excess fabric to make other things like face masks, toys, and oven mitts. We are moving forward in terms of gender fluidity. Several articles are already genderless and we will publish more in the near future.
AL: What’s the next step for you and for Holiday the Label?
IN: Hope for a real vacation and travel! We’re also excited to launch denim later in the year and have some fun collaborations coming up.
Holiday etiquette launched the new knitwear collection on August 10 and you can now find the news on the brand’s official website at www.holidaythelabel.com.
Sources
2/ https://www.forbes.com/sites/angelalei/2021/08/10/fall-fashion-is-upon-us-holiday-the-label-drops-first-ever-knitwear-range-with-escapism-in-mind/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]