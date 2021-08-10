Kristin Davis Goes Pretty in Pink in Classic Charlotte York Dress and Nude Pumps





If you purchase an independently rated product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Kristin Davis looked pretty in pink today on the set of And Just Like That More New Shoes Filming the HBO follow-up series Max Sex and the City in New York City with co-star Sarah Jessica Parker, Davis wore a pink tweed midi dress. The piece was mixed with hues of purple and white, with rounded sleeves. Davis accessorized with a powder pink belt, playing with the main color of her dress while punctuating her textured figure. The actress completed her look with a gold watch and a multicolored Louis Vuitton Capucines handbag, in shades of beige, black, purple and magenta. Kristin Davis is filming And Just Like That in New York. – Credit: Jose Perez / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are filming And Just Like This in New York City. – Credit: Jose Perez / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Side shoes, the actress of Deadly Illusions put on a pair of nude pumps. The shoes featured heels measuring at least 3 inches in height as well as pointy, pointy toes. The pairs of shiny patent-leather uppers made her look more elegant, while the nude hue coordinated with the neutral tones of her belt and purse. Kristin Davis is filming And Just Like That in New York. – Credit: Jose Perez / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Zoom on the Davis pumps. – Credit: Jose Perez / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA Pointed toe pumps have a moment now that nightlife and in-person events have picked up. The pairs of triangular toes and stiletto heels are quite classic while adding high crispness to any look. In recent weeks, stars like SJP, Rita Ora and Saweetie have also worn pairs in neutral tones from brands like Manolo Blahnik, Christian Louboutin and Gianvito Rossi. Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis are filming And Just Like This in New York City. – Credit: Jose Perez / Bauergriffin.com / MEGA José Perez / Bauergriffin.com/MEGA When it comes to shoes, Davis keep her other styles of rest relaxed. In addition to Nike’s comfy slides, she can also be seen in Ugg boots and Golden Goose sneakers. For red carpets, Davis tends to favor pointed-toe, open-toed pumps from brands like Christian Louboutin. As Charlotte York, photos of her surfaced this summer in a range of stylish heels from Dior, Stuart Weitzman and Gianvito Rossi, among others, and were already anticipating her next onscreen look. The story continues Add classic nude pumps to your shoe rotation, inspired by Kristin Davis. Credit: Courtesy of DSW Courtesy of DSW To buy: BCBGeneration Skie Pumps, $ 75 (instead of $ 89). Credit: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue To buy: Sam Edelman Hazel pumps, $ 130. Credit: Courtesy of Zappos Courtesy of Zappos To buy: Nine West Fifth9X9 pumps, $ 94. Click on the gallery to see the most stylish shoes by Sex and the City. Launch gallery: The best shoe styles from ‘Sex and the City’ The best of footwear Sign up for FN newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

