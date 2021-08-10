Billy Porter, Jonathan Majors and other Emmy nominees on how clothes can make the character

For Star Pose Billy Porter, as an actor, one of the biggest moments in a character’s development is finding out what their clothes are. Very often it is the dump body. So while some say that clothes make the man, everyone knows that clothes can make the character.

Through the aristocratic post-American Revolution attire of Alexander Hamilton (L in-Manuel Miranda) and Aaron Burr (Leslie Odom Jr.), the English regency flourishes from Bridgertons Simon Basset (Reg-Jean Page), haute couture 1970s designer Halston (Ewan McGregor), the majestic 1980s costumes of Prince Charles (Josh OConnor) or even middle-aged coach sports gear and the iconic mustache of Ted Lasso (Jason Sudeikis), leading men lean more into how their characters seek to reveal who they are.

It’s one of the last layers of character development for me, the transition from something that’s inside of me to what I share with the audience, said Porter, the Emmy-nominated lead actor. .

The often outrageous and flowing outfits of her 1980s and ’90s ballroom host Pray Tell on the FX drama spoke volumes. We found out early on that he was a disruptor, that he was genuine, Porter says. We came warm, because [executive producer] Ryan Murphy’s idea was to make Pray Tell a fashion icon.

Porter found dramatic inspiration in those diaphanous moments of reality, Dorothy Zbornak caftan, those flowing, dress-like things. This inspired him to take his personal style further, transforming him into a fashion idol in his own right. I’ve always been a person who expressed himself through the way I present myself to my clothes, he says. Pray Tell actually allowed me, Billy, to take more risks than ever before.

Paul bettanyIts elaborate look, as the superheroic synthezoid Vision was already established in the Marvel movies. (I never know how much that helped me, except I think the costumes have a much better ass than me, he’s unmoved.) But the limited Disney Plus WandaVision series required a succession of different inspired incarnations. of television sitcoms spanning decades.

Initially concerned with how to portray his role through the lens of a television icon like Dick Van Dyke, Bettany, the lead actor in the limited series / TV movie actor, found that the series guided Vision towards a moment. transcendent of Pinocchio, in which the artificial being becomes a real boy. The story of Visions, he acknowledged, has always been about self-improvement, change, and adaptation, providing logic to transform into sitcom-inspired characters.

I realized that there was a warmth in Vision and in Dick Van Dyke that is akin to a sort of decency, says Bettany, who has endeavored to preserve a certain Anglishity and dignity inherent in Visions appearances, while at the same time wanting to leave room to undermine it and make it ridiculous.

Avoiding the boxer suits of the late 1950s, Bettany adopted the clean, clean aesthetic of Van Dykes. He had a much more European suit, svelte, tight around the waist, with less shoulder padding, so I thought we should lean a bit more into that, Bettany says. I was really very picky about the collars of my shirts, because whoever made the Dick Van Dykes shirts, they are beautiful, they are so elegant!

Other iterations have elicited unique inspirations. For the ’70s, for example, Bettany suggested a modified Robert Redford look from the Three Days of the Condor era. There were some consistency, too: The color palettes of all Visions clothing ran parallel to its superhero palette, while the accessories subtly morphed over time.

Since we have the same car that goes through all eras, I wanted a watch that changes, he says. So I got the first Casio calculator watch. It’s very funny that Vision has a calculator, I think.

Nominated lead actor Jonathan Majors knew early on he wanted a masculine, militaristic simplicity in the 1950s clothing of his Lovecraft Country character ex-GI Atticus Freeman to showcase his physical build. and its great looks.

His build was something I didn’t want to run away from in the wardrobe, because I felt you were looking at his DNA, Majors said. Because the story is so much about legacy and family, when you see Atticus Freeman what you see is basically the latest version of the Freeman family. One of the things that came with letting the body see was the vulnerability that came with it.

This vulnerable quality was expressed in the low-neck T-shirts Atticus favored that left his collarbone exposed, Majors says. All the strength he lived in [yet] one of the most vital parts of his body has been exposed. This gave a great sense of vigilance to the situation, that we were in danger.

Majors says that a character wardrobe, which he tends to embrace and adopt, should be yours. I try to pretend as little as possible. And so, these clothes have my sweat in them, my cologne is on them, the grease from my hair stains the collar on the back. It makes it feel like it’s mine and it’s mine and so I can really imbue it with history.

Perry Mason star and nominated for lead actor Matthieu rhys admits the HBO show’s 1930s sartorial choices immediately hooked him, inspired by period photos of men wearing ill-fitting, mismatched clothing.

What I liked from the start was how well the writers established Perrys’ appearance, given that he would buy clothes from corpses, Rhys says, reflecting the need to get out of it. during the Depression.

I didn’t have anything made to measure, nothing was supposed to fit or look good, those were big criteria for me, Rhys said of his distressed outfits, right down to his shoes. You just bought shoes wherever you could get them, so whether it was the Perrys brothers, his father’s old shoes, whatever, they didn’t fit very well on him. I let that shape his approach a little. It all pointed me in a certain direction.

As Masons’ public profile increases over the course of the series, his audience costumes also display a sharper evolution, up to the climax of the courtroom. In the final closing statements, we made him go back to his old costume, because it was like, he was just going to speak from his heart. This is who Mason is. It’s not the sunny, tailored suit, says Rhys.

And sometimes, even in modern Hollywood, the need arises: After trying on dozens of vintage fedoras, knowing that the Masons hat would be a defining feature, Rhys’ discovery was more practical than inspiring. I have a big head, he laughs. So, we tried on a particularly large fedora and we were like Oh, that’s it! Something that really fits.

