Why gaming has become a luxury fad on the NFT ramp





Some luxury brands have experimented with the gaming world, while others have dabbled in digital fad and NFTs. Now these worlds are merging. Burberry will present its first NFTs thanks to a collaboration with Blankos Block Party on August 11, a year-long game modeled on the vinyl toy industry, featuring both NFT characters and props. And on August 14, Louis Vuitton will begin awarding its first NFTs to players from Louis the game, a new game created in celebration of its 200th anniversary, launched last week. Connecting the dots between digital scarcity and the metaverse, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) offer a way to create digital items that hold value, that mimic physical luxury goods. By partnering with the game industry to experiment with NFTs, brands already have a captive audience of consumers and a safe space in which to operate, drawing on the expertise of game developers, explains. Moin Roberts-Islam, Head of Technology Development, London Fashion Innovation Agency, College of Fashion. Global video game revenue is estimated at $ 180 billion this year, largely from in-game elements. By offering NFTs in a gaming environment, they are also reaching out to a new generation audience that already appreciates digital assets. Yet these remain experiments with high costs and opaque results in a world that is for the most part foreign to luxury fashion conglomerates. Some, like Benoit Pagotto, co-founder of Rtfkt, even warn that legacy brands are entering the games. akin to cultural appropriation. Creating a stand-alone NFT is a real risk for luxury brands today, says Roberts-Islam. He believes that in addition to the environmental concerns of Ethereum-based blockchains, the uncertainty and legal and storage issues of the current iteration of fashion NFTs mean they have no long-term value. This puts all the risks out of the door of any luxury brand that stakes everything on a paid NFT. However, by releasing free or low-value NFTs on existing video game platforms, they can remove many of these risks within the confines of a proven environment, he says. Bringing in the next generation is crucial. The most important factor is that you don’t have to educate gamers to value digital-only products, they are the ones who defined it in the first place, says Roberts-Islam. It’s a much easier segment to persuade in the value of owning them as an NFT, with the scarcity, marketability, and sale value implied. Rarity of luxury, multiple approaches Starting tomorrow, Burberry will release in-game NFTs via a series of drops. Only 750 Burberry Blanko characters will go on sale, inspired by the Burberry TB Summer Monogram collection, for $ 299.99 each; and 1,500 editions of a jetpack accessory for $ 99.99 each. Additionally, it will manufacture unlimited pool shoes at $ 49.99 and armbands at $ 24.99 for two weeks ending August 25. Limited edition items have a total value of $ 395,000. Burberry gets the proceeds from each sale and a percentage of each secondary sale from Blankos Block Party players, who can price as they see fit.

