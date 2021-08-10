Finding a wedding dress mistakenly given to Portage Goodwill





A woman thought she donated her old wedding dress only to find out years later that it was her sister’s. Now her niece is getting married and the family is hoping to find the dress before the big day. It’s long but worth a try. Two sisters were married in 1993. Their mother offered to clean and keep both dresses. Preservation would ensure that the dresses would remain in good condition for future generations. Both dresses were taken to a dry cleaner, stored, packaged, and returned to the sisters. But, each sister was unconsciously given the other’s robe. Sounds like a pretty easy problem to fix, doesn’t it? Wrong. The two sisters never opened the boxes. Like many, Mari decided along the way that she no longer needed her dress which had remained in her box as it had been since it had been collected from the cleaner. In 1998, Mari donated the dress to Portage Goodwill in Michigan. Husband didn’t think twice about it until last week, when his niece got engaged. Mari’s sister requested her old wedding dress from her daughter (Mari’s niece). The niece went to try on the dress and that’s when the family realized the huge mistake. Mari’s sister had worn Mari’s dress all these years. Here is Mari’s niece in the dress below. Courtesy of Mari-Frances Greipp Husband says her niece and sister are very good about the situation, but Mari says she would really like her niece to at least have the option of wearing her mother’s wedding dress when her big day comes. Husband did what most do these days when you need to find something, she took to social media to try and locate the dress. Courtesy of Mari-Frances Greipp Courtesy of Mari-Frances Greipp The chances of finding this dress are pretty high, but for Mari and her family, it’s worth it. Keep scrolling to find out about other random things that can happen and what the chances are they will happen to you. LOOK: What are the chances that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine how likely they are to actually happen. They drew their information from government statistics, scientific articles and other primary documents. Read on to find out why expectant parents shouldn’t rely on due dates – and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100.

