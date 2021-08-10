Fashion
10 retailers to buy affordable and on-trend fashion
Buying clothes online can get very expensive very quickly. Fortunately, there are plenty of places that offer trendy and trendy clothes and accessories on the cheap.
Whether you’re looking for a flirty two-piece skirt set, an oversized graphic tee, or a light dress, you can find all the latest styles at these 10 retailers, from Shein’s fast fashion to the ever-popular Nordstrom Rack.
1. Shein
With an impressive selection of clothing, jewelry, shoes and bags, Shein can be a one stop shop. There are work clothes, sportswear, and swimwear to sort through, as well as party dresses, denim, and jewelry. You can sort by price, style, occasion, and features, such as material, length, or fit.
Reviewed style editor Amanda Tarlton is a huge fan of Sheinshe gets most of her clothes on the site and recommends looking for pieces with thousands of reviews and high ratings to make sure you’re ordering something from good quality and actually looks like the picture.
2. Nordstrom support
Nordstrom is a favorite haunt for trendy fashion basics, but it’s not always cheap. This is why so many people love Nordstrom Rack, you can find many of the same premium brands and clothing at more affordable prices.
Browse the site which is divided into categories like women, men, beauty, home, kids, gifts, shoes and sale and occasions like back to school wear or party dresses for easy navigation. You can find brands from Hanes all the way to Gucci, and if you’re on a budget, you can filter by price with the Under $ 50 section.
Nordstrom Rack also has hundreds of physical locations across the country for anyone who prefers to shop in person.
3. Zaful
Zaful has such a wide variety of clothes and accessories that you can easily create your entire wardrobe from the famous Instagram retailer. While it first became popular for its inexpensive swimwear, Zaful also offers tops, bottoms, dresses, sportswear and lingerie, which you can filter by look, size, price, occasion, features such as neckline or sleeve length, etc.
As if the usual prices weren’t low enough, you can also browse Zaful by latest offer types, like “All Under $ 8.99” or “Buy 2, Get 1 Free”. Students also get a 20% discount all year round with proof of a valid student card.
4. Boo
Boohoo releases over 500 new items per week, so this is a must-have store if you’re looking for the latest trends. You can browse by size including type, price or occasion of big, small, plus and maternity clothes.
Not sure about your size? Take advantage of the brand’s Find Your Size feature, which allows you to enter your height, weight, body shape, bra size, age, and fit preferences to generate the size that will best suit your body. To make shopping easier, if you find something you like, Boohoo automatically provides organized recommendations of other pieces you might enjoy.
5. Pretty little thing
Well-known online fashion retailer PrettyLittleThing offers dresses, sportswear, rompers and more, which you can shop according to the trends, from faux leather to animal prints. Within each category you will find an array of different styles, fits, colors and sizes. There are also whole sections of large size, large size, small size and maternity. If you covet an outfit that you see on any of the models, PrettyLittleThing has a Shop The Look section, which provides you with purchase links to the exact items pictured.
6. Uniqlo
Uniqlo is a Japanese retailer specializing in casual yet chic clothing at prices well below what you would expect. Whether you are looking for graphic t-shirts, comfy sweatshirts or stylish work clothes, you will find them here. Uniqlo is particularly known for its house brands and stylish sportswear.
You can filter rooms by price, size, color, and features to find items that suit your particular style. In addition to women’s sizes, Uniqlo offers clothing for men, children and babies.
7. New fashion
Fashion Nova is one of the best-known online womenswear retailers among the crowd of influencers, and is a haven of sexier, party-ready pieces, from dresses and jumpsuits to skorts. What’s most interesting about this retailer is that you can search by pictures for a photo of the outfit you are looking for and Fashion Nova finds similar pieces for you. If that’s not your speed, you can always sort by color, size, or price.
8. Misguided
Missguided is home to clothing and accessories created by its in-house designers who are always up to date with the latest trends. The best place to start is the “What’s New” section, which is constantly updated when new parts are released. Across the site, you’ll find a range of sizes including large, petite, plus, and maternity, and you can browse by size, color, price, and type.
The only downside: Unlike places that offer free shipping, the standard shipping rate for Missguided starts at $ 8 for standard shipping and goes up to $ 13 for express.
9. Cupshe
While Cupshe offers dresses, bodysuits and sandals, the warm-weather clothing brand is most popular for its affordable swimwear. Whether you want a stylish one-piece, a playful tankini, or a sultry bikini, there are tons to choose from. Cupshe narrows it down even further with categories for suspenders, fits, styles like triangle, high waisted and cheeky sets, length and more. You can also filter by price, color or trend, if you know you want something bohemian versus something sexy, for example. You will receive free shipping on any order of $ 49 or more.
10. Asos
Depending on what you’re looking for, ASOS can be on the more expensive side, but it made the list because it always seems to offer serious discounts, making its parts more affordable.
Start with the “Current Trends” section to browse the latest drops and top rated styles. Then filter by size, price, occasion, rating or brand. Speaking of the latter, ASOS has a ton of recognizable brands including Adidas, TopShop, Free People, and Converse.
