why I left fashion … for agriculture

For fashion models, a multi-hyphenated career path is a rite of passage. You meet model-slash-actresses and model-slash-DJ but how many times have you met a model-slash-agronomist?

My ambition in life is to be a farmer, says Arizona Muse, who, in addition to leading campaigns for some of the world’s biggest brands including Chanel, Este Lauder, Prada, Louis Vuitton and Yves Saint Laurent, has also become a strong advocate for sustainability and environmental regeneration and is a Ambassador of Greenpeace and Women for Women.

We’re chatting over Zoom just days before she is set to move permanently from London to Ibiza, where she, her French model husband Boniface Verney-Carron Muse and her two children (Nikko, 12 and Cy, two) will set up their own biodynamics cultivate, where they plan to live and cultivate the soil. Realizing, like so many others, that they could work from anywhere, the couple considered several potential new locations, including Normandy where her husband is from, before moving to Ibiza where they already have. a network of friends.

We thought to be practical, it is the first time that we live outside a city, do not isolate ourselves more. You know, the risk of divorce and disaster would probably be quite high if we had ended up in an isolated place like Normandy, laughs the 32-year-old British-American.

Why Ibiza? We thought the risk of divorce and disaster would be quite high if we found ourselves in a place that was too isolated

In addition to familiarity and friends, the Balearics have a special appeal for Muse as they happen to be an epicenter of biodynamics. Agriculture in Europe, a method that fascinates and fascinates her more and more. So passionate that this month she launched a charity called Dirt, which aims to support the development of biodynamic agriculture around the world by funding new scientific research and education programs and encouraging existing farmers to convert their methods.

(Muse moves her husband Boniface Verney-Carron Muse and her two young sons to Ibiza)

I wondered if I should create an organization what would it do, and the answer came very quickly; to regenerate the soil, she says. After researching the best, most efficient, and most holistic ways to do it, biodynamic farming came out on top. It’s the most incredible type of regenerative agriculture, says Muse, who is already part of a WhatsApp group of 107 Balearic farmers. In Ibiza, she plans to learn the tools of the trade and share a lot of educational content with her 307,000 Instagram followers. I think this move will take my activism to the next level and get away from the computer.

Biodynamic agriculture, in a nutshell, is a holistic approach to land management that focuses on improving biodiversity, the well-being of communities and restoring soil, allowing them to store more water and remove more carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. It’s already very popular with wine growers (and biodynamic wine drinkers who in my experience all voraciously attest to its hangover-free products), but currently much less prevalent in other agricultural sectors, either for food, fiber or fuel. From the food we eat to the clothes we wear, almost everything we depend on comes from the soil. Yet our disregard for this precious resource means we risk destroying one of our best solutions to the climate crisis. The food business is growing, but the clothing industry is lagging behind, she said. There is so much to do and so much awareness to raise awareness.

Muse chose it because, unlike other regenerative farming practices, biodynamic farming has official certification to protect it, awarded by an organization called Demeter, an increasingly important clarification when you consider this who arrived at the word sustainable. Greenwashing will not be possible with this, because there is no gray area, she assures. Dirt will promote Demeter certification and generally increase the amount of biodynamic materials available for use in production, be it fabric, fiber or wood. The association will be funded by contributions from the fashion industry to begin with, as well as environmentalists.

The government has not stepped up fast fashion. Citizens had to show the way

Discussions focus on fast fashion and whether the government is doing enough to regulate its impact on the planet’s pollution and bad workplace practices. The government has not taken the lead admirably, she said. It is disappointing that citizens have to lead the way and that today subsidies are still evolving into very bad practices in agriculture and the garment industry.

This idea that it’s such a complex problem that we can’t change it, she says, is no excuse. It is a complex problem that we created on our own not too long ago. It wasn’t until the 1980s that world trade really took off and these fast fashion and cheap labor issues came along.

When it comes to turning the tide, she believes social movements like Extinction Rebellion have the power to make a difference and urges individuals to see themselves as an agent of change. Every purchase you make impacts this industry and every comment you make in every comment box is really helpful unless the big brands get a certain number of posts per month that they won’t change. She also wants a reduction in lobbying power. It seems so ridiculously illogical that if you have the money you can pay for decisions to be made. That does not make sense ; it shouldn’t be allowed.

If she were prime minister, Muse would tax polluting materials to discourage their use, and address the labor rights and wages of garment workers, which should be easy enough; just apply it,

You sweat, you work. Farmers are clearly so happy and fulfilled it’s just an amazing life

She herself buys a lot less clothes these days and will not buy clothes if they are not made from an organic material. It is moving away from recycled synthetic materials because, although preferable to virgin synthetics, they always wash more microplastics in our oceans. We have to think about where the recycled plastic is going because turning it into more polyester isn’t the best answer, in fact it’s probably the worst, she explains. I think it would be more efficient to turn it into bricks to insulate the walls. Muse spent confinement volunteering on a farm and touts the empowering powers of returning to nature. It’s the happiest day of my life every time I go. I’m bringing my kids and we’re having the best time of our lives. You feel so good. You sweat, you work, you have such interesting conversations. These farmers are such smart people, they are clearly so happy and fulfilled in life that it is just an amazing life.

Dirt will lead projects combining mental health and agriculture, with the aim of tackling poor mental health and the high suicide rate among traditional farmers (they are all in debt, in debt because of the chemicals they buy and of the genetically modified seeds they buy and the machines that are so big and almost always bought on finance).

Muse intends to work more generally as a spokesperson for the agriculture industry to talk about how amazing it is and what an amazing lifestyle it is. when you are on a biodynamic farm.

So, are you making farming cool? I ask. I really hope. I love it.

