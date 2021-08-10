Fashion
Hailey Baldwins Latex Bustier Dress & Justin Biebers Pinstripe Suit Make for Edgy Couples Style
Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber know a thing or two about the style of daring couples.
the married duo posed for a quick mirror selfie ahead of a date night on Monday, sharing the results on Biebers’ Instagram page this morning. For the outing, the What Do You Mean singer himself went chic with an edge in a pinstripe suit, a silky tuxedo waistcoat, and a charmed mushroom necklace.
More New Shoes
His wife countered the tailored look with a bold ensemble of her own. Matching $ 3,200 pouch of Bottega Veneta, Baldwin opted for a blue latex mini dress with a bodycon fit, spaghetti straps and a strapless silhouette.
The number taps into this season’s new appreciation for corseted silhouettes and bustier styles, spotted on everyone from Kourtney and Kim Kardashian to Beyonc and Rosala in the past few weeks alone.
Baldwin’s own experience in the fashion industry spans all sides. the media personality worked with Levis for their Summer 20 campaign alongside Jaden Smith and recently joined the denim brand for their annual 501 Day event. She has also appeared in campaigns for brands such as Guess, Zadig & Voltaire, Ralph Lauren and Tommy Hilfiger. Additionally, in 2016, the A-lister teamed up with Ugg, featured in the Classic Street Collection label campaign for fall 16.
The Superga Ambassadors Shoe Closet also includes an eclectic mix beyond its Ambassadors. In addition to her Nike Air Force 1 sneakers, she has been spotted wearing sneakers from the Chanel, Off-White and Nike x Fear of God collaborations, as well as heels from Tabitha Simmons and Jimmy Choo.
Recreate the style moment Hailey Baldwin and Justin Biebers in these pieces inspired by their looks.
Courtesy of MyTheresa
Buy now: Rotation Birger Christensen Herla Robe, $ 243.
Courtesy of Saks
Buy now: DeMellier Mini Florence clutch, $ 425.
Courtesy of Hot Topic
Buy now: Hot Topic Mushroom Necklace, $ 9.
Click on the gallery for even more Hailey Baldwin and Justin Biebers as a couple over the years.
Launch gallery: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s style from 2015 to today
