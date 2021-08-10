Fashion
13 best men’s golf shoes of 2021
Anyone who owns a green jacket knows that the right kind of equipment is essential in golf. It is a game that depends heavily on the terrain and the weather; a change in wind direction or even moisture in the grass can seriously affect a player’s swing and ball speed. Therefore, it is crucial to use the correct putter, driver and wedges. Don’t skimp on the best of the best sets if you’re brand new to the game. The same feeling should apply to golf shoes.
Every sport has its prescribed shoes. The type of sole, the curvature of the arch of the foot, the height of the tongue, etc. contribute to a player’s performance in a given environment. In golf, the game is usually played outside (some guys like anything virtual) on a manicured lawn that stretches for miles and miles. It really is a test of endurance and patience, and the ideal shoe has to be able to support you all the way.
Cushioned soles will definitely help you for hours, as well as a breathable lining; knits and synthetic fabrics work better. For the exterior, leather is where it is. The material is durable and is able to avoid a bit of moisture, which is great for playing after it rains. There are also some great synthetic options that will do the trick as well. The most important thing to consider, and what really makes a golf shoe, are the spikes. Located on the soles, the studs provide the grip you need to really stretch your swing without falling flat. Note: Some golf courses actually ban metal spikes these days, but there are many options with heavy rubber lugs (sometimes called soft spikes) that will work just as well.
So whether you are a beginner or a master, playing nine or 18 holes, be sure to check out our selection of the best golf shoes. And if you’re really looking for the distance, anything will help you own your own green jacket, whether it’s one from Augusta National or your local thrift store.
Tech Response 2.0 golf shoe
Looking to become the Silver Surfer of golf? You’ll totally destroy the last nine with these synthetic mesh golf shoes, which Traxion clings to in a six-point configuration.
Breeze v2 golf shoe
amazon.com
$ 79.99
When it comes to playing in the sun, a cool breeze matters a lot. So, go for this pair from New Balance – featuring a breathable mesh upper and CUSH + sockliner – that has just that in its name.
Adicross Zx Primeblue Spikeless Golf Shoes
amazon.com
$ 102.61
Made from recycled materials from Parley Ocean Plastic, these waterproof golf shoes, featuring Traxion outsoles, are perfect for playing after the rain on any course.
Tour360 XT Primeknit Shoes
amazon.com
$ 126.21 (30% off)
This third option from Adidas is made of waterproof Primeknit, which is specially designed to improve movement and provide cushioning for hours and hours of play. And to make sure you have a good grip on the ground: the X- crampons. Traxion.
CODECHAOS Sport Golf Shoes
amazon.com
$ 130.00
The latest golf shoe in the Adidas family tree is the CODECHAOS. Like its siblings, it features Traxion outsoles and a waterproof upper, but this family member is much softer than the rest. Good to know: It features Molded Polyurethane Fitfoam insoles, Bounce midsole cushioning and Boost midsole.
Jordan ADG 3 golf shoes
Fun fact: In addition to basketball and a brief stint in the MLB, Michael Jordan is an avid golfer. This is nothing new, considering that every player in the NBA thinks of himself as a golf pro. But what is new is these Jordan ADG 3, which is inspired by the Jordan 4 basketball shoe.
Nike Air Zoom Tiger Woods Golf Shoes
Unlike the aspiring pros, Tiger Woods is the real fuckin ‘business. Yes, a jerk, but definitely the real deal. And you better believe that the golf shoe that bears his name is more than up to the task. It features the most durable removable spikes and revolutionary foam padding.
Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour Golf Shoes
The Nike Air Zoom Infinity Tour completes the Nike trinity. There might not be a big star in the sport, but that doesn’t make him any less stellar on the golf course. Case in point: Its tips feature an innovative traction pattern that provides the strongest grip when swinging for that birdie.
HyperFlex BOA golf shoes
footjoy.com
$ 179.99
When it comes to the sports arena, the Swoosh covers the market. But when it comes to golf in particular, the OG is FootJoy. Even if you are a beginner, these golf shoes, with their precise fit, OptiFlex outsole and waterproof mesh upper, will make you look like a master.
Tarlow golf shoes
footjoy.com
$ 199.99
Speaking of master, look at these bad boys. From graphic colourways to croc-effect calfskin details to in-shoe technology that delivers next-gen performance, let’s call this beauty: the Brad Pitt of golf shoes.
Packard golf shoes
footjoy.com
$ 199.99
If the Tarlows are Brad Britt, these Packards are definitely George Clooney. And like their leading colleague, these handsome hunks are made of plush leather with croc-effect details, and feature Pulsar studs and VersaTrax + technology for stability and traction.
BIOM H4 golf shoes
ECCO’s prowess in hiking boots is its golf shoes. The brand definitely guarantees sustainability. Take a look at the BIOM H4, which features the new ECCO MTN GRIP outsole and an upper in waterproof GORE-TEX technology.
Legendary golf shoes
travismathew.com
$ 249.95
These Cuater shoes are so soft and stylish that they almost look like a catwalk. But don’t let the surface fool you, as these tall white shoes are made with a 16-component design, including an advanced cushioning system, waterproof construction, and Pulsar cleats, which can withstand less than terrain. ‘ideal. Indeed, the name says it all: Legend.
