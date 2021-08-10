13 best men’s golf shoes of 2021

Anyone who owns a green jacket knows that the right kind of equipment is essential in golf. It is a game that depends heavily on the terrain and the weather; a change in wind direction or even moisture in the grass can seriously affect a player’s swing and ball speed. Therefore, it is crucial to use the correct putter, driver and wedges. Don’t skimp on the best of the best sets if you’re brand new to the game. The same feeling should apply to golf shoes.

Every sport has its prescribed shoes. The type of sole, the curvature of the arch of the foot, the height of the tongue, etc. contribute to a player’s performance in a given environment. In golf, the game is usually played outside (some guys like anything virtual) on a manicured lawn that stretches for miles and miles. It really is a test of endurance and patience, and the ideal shoe has to be able to support you all the way.

Cushioned soles will definitely help you for hours, as well as a breathable lining; knits and synthetic fabrics work better. For the exterior, leather is where it is. The material is durable and is able to avoid a bit of moisture, which is great for playing after it rains. There are also some great synthetic options that will do the trick as well. The most important thing to consider, and what really makes a golf shoe, are the spikes. Located on the soles, the studs provide the grip you need to really stretch your swing without falling flat. Note: Some golf courses actually ban metal spikes these days, but there are many options with heavy rubber lugs (sometimes called soft spikes) that will work just as well.

So whether you are a beginner or a master, playing nine or 18 holes, be sure to check out our selection of the best golf shoes. And if you’re really looking for the distance, anything will help you own your own green jacket, whether it’s one from Augusta National or your local thrift store.

