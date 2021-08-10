The 8 best fall fragrances that fashion and beauty editors love to wear

Fall is more than cool sweaters temperatures, and the photo-worthy foliage in park scents is an important part of the equation as well. But the season does correct involve the classic aromas of pumpkin and cinnamon spice as you breathe in as you walk past your local cafe. In fact, according to fashion and beauty insiders, the best fall scents range from leather to rose.

Whatever your personal taste in perfume, these industry experts have a scent that you are dying to get your hands on. For example, you might be the type to favor a fresh floral scent all year round. In that case, Coveteurs Beauty Editor has a rather unique go-to scent (hint, hint: think bubble bath) that you’ll want to spritz on every day of the coming season. And if you’re looking for a scent that will make you close your eyes and pretend you’re under a blanket next to a campfire with friends, get yourself a favorite from Vogues Market Editor. Even if you continue to work from home for the next several months, these publisher-approved scents can still be an integral part of your fall beauty routine.

Coming up, check out eight must-have fall scents for beauty and fashion insiders. Celebrate the new season with a new signature scent.

We only include products independently selected by TZR’s editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of the sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

GABRIELLE CHANEL Eau de Parfum

In Hilary Duff’s immortal words, let’s go back to the beginning. This fall, I return to a classic, the Chanels Gabrielle perfume. Launched in 2017 by the brilliant nose of Olivier Polge, the fragrance is the perfect floral and woody combination that I return to every fall season. I love to match my scent with my activities, and the musk notes are perfect for that fall day of brown leaves, long sweaters, and dark nail polish. It’s classic and it’s simple. It’s fall. Chloe Hall, Beauty Director, She

Leather Malin + Goetz Perfume Oil

“Currently I’m crushing Malin + Goetz Leather Perfume Oil hard. It is one of my favorite scents from M + G and is conveniently compact and perfect for your next vacation. Plus, it smells great, it is very woody, leathery and fresh. A little goes a long way with this fragrance oil! ” Naomi elize, market editor, Vogue

To touch Perfume Spray Stella

I am not going to sit here and say that I have been spraying perfume every day while working from home for the past year and that I will change. Call me a lazy beauty editor if you will. However, as things slowly changed and date nights and the occasional interactions with close friends became a reality, I reverted to spraying this reliable former Tocca before I left the house. I love the Stella scent because it’s crisp, warm and refreshing in just one puff. I have the travel bottle in my purse, ready to water it when the denim jacket and fall weather arrives. Aimee Simeon, Senior Beauty Editor, Byrdie

Henry Rose windows down

I stopped wearing perfumes many years ago because so many of them contain toxic ingredients and endocrine disruptors, but Michelle Pfeiffers’ fragrance collection, Henry Rose, is super clean and the scents are wonderful. . I love Windows Down, it reminds me of fresh cut grass and late summer afternoons. Kerry Pieri, Fashion Director, Harper’s Bazaar

Byredo Blanche Eau de Parfum

I finally tried the Byredo Blanche and figured out what it was. It’s such a special and fresh scent that slowly becomes my favorite when I run outside and don’t forget to put on some perfume. I love the way it mixes with my sweat on balmy summer days and when I’m hit on a windy day. There are top notes of aldehyde (which I had to look for a chemical that may have citrus notes) and rose and with sandalwood and musk as a base. The concept behind the perfume is all about human contact and it keeps its promises. Michelle li, Style Editor, Tradesy

Lancme Idle Eau de Parfum

It’s a really gorgeous floral scent that’s perfect for any time of the year, but it has some lovely uplifting notes of citrus and jasmine which I know will give me some pep as the days go by. begin to shorten (and cooler). I also love the ultra-thin bottle which not only looks beautiful on my dresser, but makes it easy to take the scent with me when I’m on the go. Kayla strikes, Senior Beauty Editor, InStyle

Sharing Angels by Kilian

I’m drawn to vanilla and musky scents, but recently my husband wears Kilian’s Angels Share and I’m obsessed. Its warm notes of cognac oil, oak absolute, cinnamon essence, tonka bean absolute, sandalwood, praline and vanilla give off that warm vibe that I can’t even explain. It’s literally the perfect fall scent and the one that smells so good on me and my husband. Goldfinch Carly, Digital Creator & Freelance Writer

Maison Margiela ‘REPLICA’ Bubble Bath

Even though I’m WFH, I still spray perfume every morning; it’s part of my morning ritual and I will definitely be looking for this scent once the days start to get shorter. There is lavender, jasmine and rose at the heart of this scent, but make no mistake, this is not your typical floral scent. It’s warm, soothing and comforting, all thanks to notes of bergamot, white musk and patchouli that work in tandem to balance the sweetness of the flowers. It’s the perfect scent for anyone who wants a bold, deep scent that isn’t too overwhelming. Ama Kwarteng, Beauty editor, Coveteur