Post Malones stylist launches dresses for guys

Hahn is particularly inspired by musicians: the aforementioned Cobain, the Beastie Boys, David Bowie, Mick Jagger, Kurt Cobain and Axl Rose. There is a scene in the Beastie Boys documentary where one of them is in a kilt with a buttoned white shirt. Such a radiant look, she said. While dresses and skirts are not necessarily the most fashionable items for men, they are certainly becoming more and more popular. I was in heaven, the new Marc Jacobs store the other day and there was this kid working there wearing a kilt with an oversized t-shirt, she says. Photo: Courtesy of Lukas Gansterer Celebrities who donned skirts have included Young Thug (who also wore a dress on the cover of her 2016 album, Jeffrey), Harry Styles and Marc Jacobs, who regularly chronicles these kneeling looks on his Instagram. In the 90s, Jean Paul Gaultier brought them to the catwalks of men’s fashion; just like Thom Browne in the fall of 2007. Last summer, Vogue Fashion writer Christian Allaire interviewed five people who don’t identify as women and love skirts, including Quin Lewis, a Washington-based foreign affairs official by day, [and] a regular skirt wearer and urban style accessory at men’s fashion shows, as well as model and designer Victor Vegas. I wear a skirt because I want to. It’s a big fuck to anyone who thinks it’s important for a guy to wear one, Vegas told Allaire. There is also data to support skirt purchases: Lyst ranked the Thom Brownes men’s skirt as the 10th hottest item in the second quarter of 2021. Photo: Courtesy of Lukas Gansterer Hahn herself has seen a change in the way men dress these days, including in Post Malone. The musician has continued to wear dresses since his Nirvana tribute moment, including a flirtatious green under a striped button placket, as well as a John Deere hat he posted on Instagram. (He captioned this image with I’m cute today okay). I think the mentality is changing, for sure. So now it’s like you want to wear a dress someday, so wear a dress. The genre becomes so fluid. What we traditionally think of as men’s clothing versus women’s clothing is also becoming fluid, Hahn adds. It doesn’t work anymore to say that guys can’t wear dresses or whatever. They are also comfortable. On a summer day at a hot festival, you can get some air and feel the breeze, Hahn says. A cool breeze and break gender norms? It looks chic.

