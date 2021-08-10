Two judges from the 4th Circuit rule on what not to wear

Beachgoers stand on the sand after swimming in the waves at Manly Beach in Sydney, Australia on March 29, 2017. Photo taken March 29, 2017. REUTERS / Steven Saphore

(Reuters) – The U.S. 4th Court of Appeals issued two enthusiastic opinions last week in a pair of lawsuits calling dress requirements based on gender a violation of the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution.

Unfortunately, neither view was for the majority.

Last week in Eline c. Town of Ocean City, MarylandChief Justice Roger Gregory lamented the harmful impact of the beach resort ban on topless women but not shirtless men. By treating women’s (but not men’s) breasts as off-view, these laws can reduce women’s bodies to objects of the public gaze, replicating the Victorian era belief that women should be seen but not heard, and reinforce stereotypes that sexually objectify women rather than treating them as full people, the judge wrote. Laws that discriminate between male and female topless embody problematic stereotypes through the control imposed on the bodies of women and not men.

Then Monday, at Peltier v. Charter day schoolJudge Barbara Keenan sharply criticized a North Carolina charter school uniform code that requires girls to wear skirts, skorts or dresses instead of pants. Keenan pointed out that the founder of the charter schools said the clothing regulations were meant to preserve chivalry, which he described as a code of conduct where women are … seen as a fragile vessel that men are supposed to take charge and honor.

No, it’s not 1821 or 1921. It’s 2021, Keenan wrote. Yet girls in some public schools in North Carolina are required to wear skirts to conform to the old-fashioned and illogical view that courteous behavior on the part of both sexes can only be achieved if girls are wearing clothes. that reinforce gender stereotypes and signal that girls are not as capable and resilient as boys.

It’s great that Gregory and Keenan are so sensitive to the discriminatory implication of gender-based regulations on how people are allowed to present themselves to the world. As both justices discussed, the US Supreme Court has repeatedly warned against laws based on archaic and overly generalizations about gender. (This sentence dates back to a 1976 Supreme Court ruling that struck down an Oklahoma law restricting alcohol purchases by women.) Keenan and Gregory acknowledged that when dress codes distinguish between men and women – or boys and girls – they risk deepening the stereotypes that cast women as men’s objects: women have to cover their breasts because men think breasts are sexy; girls should wear skirts so that boys treat them as fragile.

For young girls, these gender-based dress codes are particularly pernicious, Keenan wrote. Plaintiffs in the charter schools case testified that when they did cartwheels or played on swings and even when crawling on the ground during an emergency drill at school, they feared. to show off their underwear. Keenan recounted an incident in which a school teacher told a kindergarten child to sit like a princess with her legs tucked under her skirt. She learned that the comfort of boys, not girls, was valued more, the judge wrote. These were the very messages that [the charter school] sought to convey.

I must note here that the school disputes this qualification of its policy. His lawyers at Baker Botts argued in their 4th Circuit Briefing that the uniform code, which requires boys to tuck in their shirts and keep their hair short, aims to instill discipline and reduce distractions for all students. The school maintains that the dress code does not reflect negative stereotypes about girls and women and that its policies do not restrict girls to academic or athletic activities.

Baker Botts CDS attorney Aaron Streett sent me a statement from the school, which is part of a network now known as Classical Charter Schools of America: Girls and Boys Keep Flocking in these classically oriented schools, and girls academically outperform their male peers and female public school mates, as well as achieve extraordinary success in sports and other extracurricular activities.

As I mentioned, Gregory and Keenan weren’t writing for the majority in Ocean City business or charter schools. The majority of 4th Circuit upheld Ocean City’s ban on topless, citing the Circuits decision in the 1991s United States v. Biocic. In that case, which challenged a federal ban on acts of indecency at national wildlife sanctuaries, the 4th Circuit held that protecting the sensitivity of the public is an important government interest that justifies distinctions based on sex in them. nudity prohibitions. Ocean City, in the majority opinion of Judge Marvin Quattlebaum, has provided an extremely convincing rationale, based on public sensitivity, for treating the public display of topless breasts by women and men differently. (Keenan sided with Quattlebaum in this case.)

In the charter schools case, Quattlebaum again wrote the majority opinion, concluding that the equal protection clause fails because the school is not a state actor. The majority reinstated a claim on behalf of students under Title IX, believing that dress codes are included in the law prohibiting discrimination based on sex in schools that receive federal funding. The appeals court sent the case back to the lower court to determine whether school policy requiring girls to wear skirts or dresses means girls are worse off than boys in school . (The school said they can’t wait to show that girls and boys thrive alike.) Keenan disagreed with the majority’s decision on claiming the equal protection clause, but said agrees with his reasoning in Title IX.

Public sensitivities regarding dress requirements based on gender are constantly changing, as the 4th Circuit acknowledged in the Ocean City advisory. It was once taboo for men to take off their shirts at the beach or for women to show their ankles. The concurring opinion of the chief justices, in which he said he remains bound by Biocic’s precedent, said it may be time to unravel the equal protection clause from the public perception of women and their bodies.

Until then, he said, the full promise of equal protection will not be kept.

Amen to that.

