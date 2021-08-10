If consumers don’t understand fast fashion, can they limit its impact? – WWD

Fast fashion has gone from loved to cheap in recent years as some consumers understand its impact on the environment. But despite the current popularity of the choice of business model, many consumers still do not fully understand what fast fashion is. Which means that they can hardly be expected to adjust their buying habits to avoid it, even though this is a mo trend.

On Monday, in the wake of the latest – and grim – United Nations report on the climate crisis and climate activist Greta Thunberg’s tweets aimed squarely at fashion for her complicity, growing Google search queries included: “is yesstyle fast fashion ”,“ is zara fast fashion ”and“ is h & m fast fashion ”.

Certainly, it is legitimate to wonder if Yesstyle, the relatively new ecommerce platform in the United States and bringing together low-cost fashion from Asia, is fast fad. But if consumers still wonder if Zara and H&M fall into the fast fashion category, how far has the industry really gone to communicate the serious need for greater sustainability? And communicate that the environmental impacts of fashion go beyond fast fashion?

“The consumer does not have reliable metrics and companies’ self-assessments through their own compliance standards are not enough, so more effort and industry commitment is needed to make this understandable,” said John Thorbeck, chairman of consulting firm Chainge. Capital, which works with six fashion companies committed to a zero inventory and zero waste business model. “Fast fashion never really had a unique definition and even the difference between Zara and H&M is significant. But I think the problem accelerates when you have bad actors like Boohoo, Fashion Nova, Shein and a bunch of others… This idea that fast fashion is the same is really not true. I think those who are called are the ones who are always competing on price and volume. “

But this game mode has a timestamp for brands who want to see each other in the future.

“The days of long delays, labor arbitrage and ridiculous waste are over,” said Thorbeck. “These are the costly barriers to sustainability. “

At its simplest and fastest fashion prices, producing trendy clothes – often inspired by the catwalks – at low prices at a breakneck pace steadily throughout the year. Merriam-Webster defines fast fashion as “an approach to the design, creation and marketing of fashion clothing that emphasizes making fashion trends available quickly and inexpensively to consumers ”. Buyers with little money or those who have just wanted to strike a deal for some time have been able to get a new cap on the cost of a coffee, and suppliers continue to offer products with weekly drops of up to 5,000. rooms.

In its more complex form, the ‘bad actors’ of fast fashion can rely on an operating setup to produce clothes so quickly, and the often disposable quality clothes that some companies produce and in non-purchasable quantities have put them in. dump.

While fashion, at large, is a key accomplice in the Humans v. The Earth, fast fashion was considered the main author of this category of culprits. This despite the fact that big box retailers sell clothing which at times can be even cheaper than fast fashion prices and in even larger quantities (indicating the same sometimes exploitative relationship with the supply chain. and the same environmental impact, but not the same drop in frequency), and these stores faced less anger. Either way, no amount of sustainability claims from either type of mass market retailer, at least according to Thunberg, has been enough to absolve the industry of its misdeeds. that are harmful to the climate.

As the activist said on Monday in a series of three tweets attached to her article as the first star of Vogue Scandinavia: “The fashion industry is a huge contributor to the climate and ecological emergency, not to mention its impact on the countless workers and communities that are exploited around the world so that some can take advantage of the fast fashion that many see as disposable products.

“Many give the impression that the fashion industry is starting to take responsibility, spending fanciful sums on campaigns that advertise themselves as ‘sustainable’, ‘ethical’, ‘green’, ‘climate neutral’ or ‘fair’. But let’s be clear: it’s almost never just pure greenwash.

“You cannot mass produce fashion or consume ‘sustainably’ like the world is shaped today. This is one of the many reasons we will need a system change. “

Adding to the evidence for this need, a June report from RSA, the UK’s Royal Society for Arts, Manufacturing and Commerce, found “colossal amounts of plastic going into the clothes we wear.”

“While many fashion websites are keen to market environmentally friendly clothing, the vast majority of items listed on these sites contain new plastics, with half being made entirely from petrochemical-derived polymers such as polyester. , acrylic, elastane and nylon, “said a statement. the publication of the report noted. “These use large amounts of energy and create environmental damage in their production, and can take thousands of years to decompose. “

If you ask the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, which works to improve general knowledge of the impacts of fashion in its current form so that consumers can begin to rethink their spending habits, get shoppers to shop less n is not at the heart of the concerns of the industry. heavy environmental footprint.

“To meet the challenge of climate change, we need to transform the fashion industry into an industry that tackles its root causes, by designing products to be used more, to be remade and from safe and recycled inputs or renewable. A circular economy for fashion that designs production and manufacturing waste is crucial to achieving the 1.5 degree path [the internationally agreed-upon threshold for limiting temperature rise] for the textile industry, ”said Juliet Lennon, program manager for the foundation’s Make Fashion Circular initiative. “Less than 1% of the materials used to make clothing are recycled into clothing after use, while large quantities quickly end up in landfills or incinerators, which has a huge impact on climate and biodiversity. “

Thorbeck sees two ways out of this position for fashion to play its part in limiting what it can from the climate crisis.

“There are two forces for change and these two forces are the financial community, which now needs more than 50% of its funds to have ESG impact measures, so it is the investor community, and this that you have among consumers is a demonstrable change in behavior demanding that sustainability be the narrative of brands, ”he said.

It remains to be seen whether this shift has reached a cohort of consumers with significant impact, although Gen Z is certainly the group leading the charge in putting their money where sustainability is.

What has become increasingly clear is that fashion really has no time for greenwashing and no time for limited net zero targets by 2030 if the report’s “code red” UN on Climate Change says something about the direction things are going. headed.

“The alarm bells are deafening and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions resulting from the combustion of fossil fuels and deforestation are suffocating our planet and putting billions of people in immediate danger,” said the UN Secretary General António Guterres in a statement Monday. “Global warming affects all regions of the Earth, with many changes becoming irreversible. “

As Thorbeck added: “The fact that [the U.N. was] summarizing 14,000 studies makes it an overwhelming trend that no business can afford to ignore. This is what makes 2021 a pivotal year – if there is in fact a way to meet the UN’s 2030 goals, then it must start now.

“Basically what the UN report does is remove all excuses. “