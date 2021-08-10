Fashion
Talking Tape With Sunnyside Teen Whose Pretty Tape Dress Won National Contest | State News
You may have seen this dress of joy before: Made entirely of duct tape, it was 17-year-old Larissa Leons, from Sunnyside, Yakima County, entered the National Scholarship Competition Stuck At Prom featured by Duck brand duct tape. When I later learned that Leon had won the $ 10,000 Dress Grand Prize (there is also a Tux Grand Prize) on the stock market, it seemed fair to me to revisit once again this unique creation and take the opportunity to discuss with its creator.
I’ve always been very creative, sewn, crochet, or craft something, so when duct tape got popular around 2010 I got a little obsessed with it, Leon said over the phone last week. She described how as a kid a shed made wallets, backpacks, phone cases, everything! off the tape. Years ago, she found out about the Stuck At Prom competition for high school students, but had to wait until she was old enough to participate.
When the time finally came, Leon knew she wanted to do something more meaningful than just a basic ball gown. Growing up in an American-Mexican family, she was inspired by the folk dresses of traditional Mexican dancers. I wanted to showcase a part of me and a part of my culture.
Over the course of several months of building last spring (and 47 rolls of duct tape, in a rainbow of colors) in her family’s living room, the dress evolved; it eventually became, Leon said, more complex and colorful than the hangar originally envisioned. The process involved a lot of trial and error, messing up millions of times, having to shut it down and restart it. The good thing is that if I’m wrong, I might just cut this piece.
To begin with, Leon had to make fabric from duct tape, a delicate process of laying the tape out flat in rows and gluing it to itself to make a sheet to make the skirt and bodice. voluminous dress. Then came the elaborate floral trim, ribbon trims and delicate black lace. (All of this lace is hand cut; Leon tried using a lace puncher but it didn’t work.) The finished dress weighs around 20 pounds, and Leon has added several accessories a floral headdress, curls to ears, a purse, ready-made black shoes, natch, from duct tape.
Leon, who will be entering his final year at Sunnyside High School this fall, has yet to begin his college applications but is considering the University of Washington, Seattle University and UCLA, among others. She plans to major in biology or chemistry and eventually hopes to go to medical school to study dermatology. No formal plan to study fashion design, but it’s clear she already has a gift for it.
I am very proud, she said, of the dress that inspired so many smiles. Honestly, it turned out better than I could ever have expected.
Sources
2/ https://www.yakimaherald.com/news/state_news/talking-tape-with-the-sunnyside-teen-whose-lovely-duct-tape-dress-won-a-national-contest/article_f7410824-8a0b-5853-955f-adab584f8f0d.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or collaborat[email protected]