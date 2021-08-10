Fashion
Camila Cabello stuns fans in $ 240 Reformation dress during outing with Shawn Mendes
She may not be in “Havana”, Camila Cabello gives us all the holiday vibes in her simple yet chic linen outfit.
The 24-year-old recently shared a collection of photos on her Instagram account, where she was seen alongside her beau, Canadian singer-songwriter. Shawn mendes, and their Labrador Retriever, Tarzan.
Cabello looked summer ready in the $ 240 CAD / $ 178 USD Brigette linen dress from the favorite celebrity brand Reformation.
TO BUY : Reform, CA $ 240 / US $ 178
Cabello, who recently released his new single Dont Go Yet, gave both close and distant shots of her outfit, captioning the series of four photos with a cheeky face emoji.
Throughout the photo series, fans got to see the former Fifth Harmony member pairing the dress with eco-friendly clothing. Allbirds Tree Pipers Trainers And one MCM Soft Berlin mini shoulder bag.
Fans online were thrilled to see the Seorita duo, with plenty of comments from Linda (which translates to beautiful in Spanish) and several heart emojis.
Queen of beauty from all angles, wrote one follower, while another called Cabello, Mendes and Tarzan the cutest family ever.
If you’re looking to recreate the entire look on your own, you can also get your hands on the Cabellos sneakers on the All birds site in three colors, for CA $ 135 / US $ 95.
Buyers said they were “surprised at the support and comfort” of these sneakers, making them a great choice for dog walking or just running around town.
TO BUY : All birds, CA $ 135 / US $ 95
Another reviewer noted that these lightweight sneakers, made from responsibly sourced eucalyptus and sugarcane fibers, “feel like you’re waking up on a cloud.”
Buyers have noticed that they tend to be slightly cramped, so just be sure to order half a size up if you’re in between sizes, especially since they’re only available in full sizes .
