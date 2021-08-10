Fashion
See Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde show off their PDAs in matching denim cuts
Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde made a rare appearance together in Los Angeles, with coordinated outfits and a PDA to spare.
Following their romantic getaway to Italy last month, the pair were spotted on a stroll in Los Feliz, Los Angeles on Sunday, wearing similar cuts with ripped denim stockings paired with white t-shirts. Harry, who seemed content and comfortable with the actress-director, dressed his ensemble in a graphic shirt from the Beastie Boys group paired with a blue cap, white sneakers and white-rimmed sunglasses. Wilde went for a clean, simpler version, wearing a flowing white top with a V-neckline, tucked into a pair of ripped jeans in a darker wash. She accessorized with a long pendant necklace, 70s style Lexxola brown tones and white sneakers Comme des Garçons Play.
The two are said to be on their way home from lunch at All Time and were pictured walking contentedly with their arms wrapped around each other.
Styles and Wilde were last seen enjoying their romantic getaway in Tuscany, during which they packed more PDAs in coordinating outfits. From photos obtained by Sixth page, tThey were notably seen sharing a kiss on a luxury yacht in Monte Argentario, while matching up in navy sets: Styles in a navy crewneck with black Nike shorts, Wilde in a bikini navy blue with high waist.
Styles and Wilde first met in 2020 on the set of Wilde’s upcoming film, Don’t worry darling and started dating earlier this year. In November, Wilde sprang from People to have Styles in his film, as well as his iconic role in men’s fashion. “I did a little victory dance when we found out we officially had Harry in the movie because we knew he really enjoyed the fashion and the style,” Wilde explained. “And this film is incredibly stylistic. It’s very high and opulent, and I’m really grateful that he’s so excited about that part of the process.”
She continued: “To me he’s very modern, and I hope that mark of confidence as a man that Harry has – truly devoid of any hint of toxic masculinity – is indicative of his generation and therefore of him. future of the world. I think he’s in many ways the champion of that, the spearhead. It’s quite powerful and quite extraordinary to see someone in their position redefine what it can mean to be a man. with confidence. “
