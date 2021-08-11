Despite the hubbub, designers vote yes – WWD

Call it Beige-gate.

President Joe Biden was blasted on social media late last week when he showed up to a White House press conference wearing a tan cotton suit. The Twittersphere erupted over criticism of the single-breasted, three-button, notch-lapel suit that Biden paired with a patterned green tie to talk about the economy, the upbeat employment report and the country’s immunization status . The White House added fuel to the fire when communications director Kate Bedingfield said Biden discussed “substantial job growth today” in his beige suit, prompting journalists and observers to start posting comments and opinions IN CAPITAL LETTERS.

Most commentators have drawn parallels with a suit of a similar color that then-President Barack Obama wore in 2014 when he tackled the issue of ISIS in the Middle East. This wardrobe choice became a national drama at the time, with members of Congress and reporters claiming it was not presidential and lacked seriousness. (Of course, Obama now faces his own controversy after a 60th birthday party in Martha’s Vineyard last weekend that drew criticism for his unmasked guests dancing the night away amid a pandemic.)

The debate over what constitutes “presidential” attire dates back several centuries. But criticism of Biden, and before him of Obama, reflects the days when Ronald Reagan showed up at a press conference wearing – panting – a brown suit.

But while social media was dismayed that Biden donned such a color – in Washington in August when the temperature was 90 degrees and humid – the men’s clothing community was much more forgiving.

In 2021, when joggers and half-zips became the work wardrobe of choice for many men (if not a shirt and pajama bottoms on Zoom calls), designers and brands didn’t been confused by the president’s sartorial choice. And while there was some talk about the suit’s fit, its color wasn’t a big deal for most.

Kenneth Cole said, “I’m all about free speech. If Biden can find his voice and express it in his clothing choices, then I salute him and encourage him. I don’t think anyone questions that it is more appropriate than [Vladimir] Shirtless Putin on his horse. Everyone in this post-COVID-19 world will figure out what makes sense [for them]. The way you dress is a form of personal expression and I don’t think it’s appropriate to take that away from someone.

Over its more than 200-year history, Brooks Brothers has dressed almost every US President. And while most of them have opted for the more traditional – and widely accepted – dark costumes, its current Creative Director has no problem with the current Commander-in-Chief’s choice to go light.

“President Biden has a very classic all-American style in that he is always well dressed for any occasion,” said Michael Bastian. “A khaki suit is appropriate for the season – and he’s definitely not the first to wear one.”

Todd Snyder also agreed with the president’s choice, but questioned the style: “I think the beige suit is perfectly acceptable and very American. It’s refreshing to see a president take risks while dressing, but he missed the cut and should have left the top button undone, ”he said.

Aliya Morehead, Creative Director at Luxury Men’s Apparel Group, which includes Hickey Freeman and Samuelsohn, also found no problem with choosing Biden.

“It’s relevant for the time, nobody cares about the old uniform anymore – not the president or the man in the street,” she said. “We are in an era of evolution in tailored clothing. We want him to wear a nice suit, and the color doesn’t matter. It’s not like he’s wearing a bomber jacket and jeans on the catwalk – people overreact. For me, the tanned suit is a sign of optimism, of anticipation. He has worn a lot of Hickey Freeman in the past and I would invite him to come see me for an updated figure.

Unsurprisingly, Ann Richardson, chief archivist of Williamson-Dickie, a leader in khaki and workwear, also did not oppose the lawsuit. “All shades of brown are on trend,” she said. “Besides, he’s in a hot area and it’s summer, so why not?” You can’t really wear a wool blend in Washington, DC in August. I think it’s great. “

Jack Carlson, founder of Rowing Blazers, the preppy-inspired brand, endorsed Biden’s choice and drew parallels with the UK “It’s very presidential – and it’s a clear tribute to President Obama,” did he declare. “But the tanned suit shouldn’t be controversial. If it’s good enough for Prince Charles, the heir apparent to the British throne, it should be good enough for our Commander-in-Chief. In the United States, the president is both head of government and head of state. In the UK, for example, the Prime Minister is the head of government, while the then queen or king is the head of state. The tanned suit is more of a head of state vibe – hence the comparison with Prince Charles. I think a prime minister would have a much harder time donning a beige suit. For the President of the United States, it works.

“Okay, I think Prince Charles’s tailoring is a little prettier, but it’s cool to see President Biden go for a three-button suit,” Carlson added. “The rule for which buttons to fasten on a three-button suit is sometimes-always-never, unless you’re JFK. President Biden chose to button that top button, but I find a “three-roll-two” to be more flattering. This is when the wearer only closes the middle button and the top button opens, with no folds in the cuff. But it’s nitpicking. He looks great.

Joseph Abboud had more problems with the fit. “A politician’s costume should never come into a room before him,” he said, citing the famous double-breasted suits of former California Governor Jerry Brown as an example. Abboud said Biden’s suit was “ill-fitting” and looked like something that had been in his closet since the Obama administration. “It was too long and looked old,” Abboud said. “He usually dresses better than that. Obama got banged when he was wearing a beige suit, but at least it looked good on him.

But Abboud said the color choice wasn’t too surprising. “It’s part of that old Southeastern, Baltimore, Ivy League style of the ’50s and’ 60s. It’s still hot out there. [in Washington]. But it doesn’t give off power – the Navy might be boring, but it performs. “

Bespoke tailor Alan Flusser also weighed in: “A well-cut beige suit is always appropriate in the summer, especially if worn around a golf course or for travel, as Obama did. Yes, not as dressy as other dark suits, but still appropriate and stylish if cut right. Blue shirt, navy / gold striped tie, white pocket square and presto, always so elegant.

Joe Ellis, American historian and Pulitzer Prize-winning author, strongly supported the choice of the president’s costume. “His normal wardrobe is DC conservative and he’s making a statement. It’s summer and he looked good.

He said the fact that Obama drew criticism for wearing a beige suit was more about racism than fashion. “He’s been criticized for a lot of things,” Ellis said. “People felt uncomfortable having someone who looked like Obama as president.”

In fact, criticism of presidential wardrobes dates back almost to the beginning of our nation. Ellis said Thomas Jefferson shockingly wore his riding clothes – along with pants and boots – to a formal dinner party, evoking horrified reactions from guests.

“When you’re president, you are naturally the butt of all kinds of comments,” Ellis said. “Biden should hope they keep talking about his trial and not the infrastructure bill. The combination is a deflection mechanism.

Presidential historian and author Lindsay Chervinsky doesn’t quite see what it is. “Presidents wore tans quite regularly, especially in the summer, but it wasn’t until after Obama came to power that the right-wing press and Republicans made a fuss,” she said. “President Reagan particularly liked the beige suits. Of course, we’re no less divided as a nation than we were during the Obama administration, but I think Biden can get away with the tanned suit for two reasons. First, Fox News and Republicans had a harder time criticizing Biden. Maybe because he’s been in politics for so long, or because as an old white man he’s less threatening. Second, there are so many other crises that it is difficult to hold this criticism up. “

While Biden and his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, have refrained from talking about their fashion choices, we know of at least one old maxim that Biden doesn’t buy into: in town, don’t wear brown.