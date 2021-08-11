Fashion
Back to the office: how to wear work leisure in 2021
During the lockdown, tie-dye loungewear became our unofficial work-at-home uniform, and slippers replaced virtually every shoe in our closet.
With half the Americans now fully vaccinated, many companies in the United States are preparing for a return to the office. While this might turn some on, it might scare off others who have spent over a year in sweatpants and leggings and are now forced to answer the question, “What am I wearing?”
Last month, CNBC reported that the formal wear share of the US apparel market was down 6.7%, and will likely continue to decline with the emergence of “leisure at work”. Halfway between “athleisure” and “work wear”, leisure at work will likely find its way to the forefront of back office clothing. This means polished pants with elastic waistlines, comfortable shoes that aren’t heels, and even flowing dresses that make dressing a unique occasion.
Whether you’re getting ready to head back to the office or just want to ditch your joggers for now, we’ve rounded up some comfortable, affordable, and professional-looking options you’ll want in your wardrobe when it comes time to pick out clothes. for work. This way you don’t have to sacrifice comfort for style.
Leisure outfit ideas for work 2021
Grace Karin High Waist Casual Pencil Pants
Can’t imagine wearing pants without an elastic waistband? Amazon shoppers are obsessed with these socks which are not only comfortable, but trendy. They’ve racked up over 9,100 five-star verified reviews from buyers who have even called them. Work PAnts for the office.
Banana Republic Factory wide leg pants with belt
High waisted bottoms have always been flattering, but these Banana Republic pants feature a loose fit that is also on trend right now. The cotton blend fabric makes them soft enough to get you through the day, whether you’re in your home office or in an office building.
Breathe ON Cross Front Sleeveless Jumpsuit
This jumpsuit can take you from work to happy hour with just a change of shoes. This is a great layering piece, as you can pull on a denim jacket or blazer for a complete look. The breathable jersey fabric may look like your favorite linens, but it’s pretty enough to dress up.
Lululemon City Sleek Wide Leg High Waist Pants
Designed to be worn by those who are always “on the go”, these pants are truly “stylish in the city”. They are wrinkle-resistant and are four-way stretch that won’t restrict your movement. And since they arrive just above the ankle, they’re also great for pairing with sneakers or flats.
Boyfriend Shirt Women Free Assembly
Airy and simple, the boyfriend shirt is another comfortable piece, perfect to layer or wear alone with pants. You can buy this top in four basic colors or opt for a striped design.
A New Day High-Rise Midi Skirt
With a fully elasticated waist and high waisted fit, this midi skirt was practically designed to be worn all day. It’s easy to wear with everything from t-shirts and tank tops to sandals and trainers.
Steve Madden Finish Chained Slip-On Women’s Mules
Mules are the office-approved version of slippers, making them a must-have for anyone who can’t imagine putting on heels. We’re obsessed with the chic chains of this Steve Madden pair.
Old Navy Faded Puff Sleeve A-Line Mini Dress
If you don’t want to wear stiff denim bottoms, a flowy denim dress can be interesting. From puff sleeve details to a swing silhouette, this piece is a comfortable way to style fabric without having to squeeze in jeans.
Banana Republic Factory Wide Leg Tassel Drawstring Trousers
The print and pom pom details make these bohemian-inspired stockings worthy of any wardrobe, but the linen-blend fabric makes them perfect for the sweltering commute during the rest of the warmer months.
Express Super High-Rise Silky-Jersey Joggers
We won’t blame you if you wear these jogging pants to the office and then relax on the couch immediately after work. They are made with a suede jersey material and feature a super high cut, so they are as nice as they look.
Express Super High Rise Pull On Wide Leg Draped Trousers
The polyester finish of these pants is worth considering for a more stylish back-to-office option. It has a loose fit and a very high waist. You can buy them in two neutral tones (Pitch Black and Pecan) and mix and match them with existing pieces in your wardrobe for endless combinations.
Madewell Sidewalk Low Leather Sneakers
White sneakers are timeless. You can wear them with anything from pants to dresses for a relaxed yet polished look. This pair from Madewell is not only pretty enough for the office, but it also has a Cloudlift sockliner that offers enough cushion if you spend most of the day on your feet.
Lark & Ro Women’s Jersey Wrap Dress
The wrap style of this dress allows it to flatter any figure. It comes in six different designs including solid colors and prints, all made from a machine washable matte jersey fabric for easy care.
Happy Sailed Belted Jumpsuit
Choose an effortless outfit with this belted jumpsuit. Polyester and spandex fabric means it offers elasticity and comfort without sacrificing glamor. Pair it with sandals and consider your look complete.
Angashion Nightie Tunic Top
Avoid tight tops and go for a loose nightie style. Ruffled details and a flared hem make this a stylish yet breathable option that you can buy in over two dozen styles.
