Fashion
The unlikely allure of oddly long belts
IN JUNE, as I streamed the latest show of the Parisian luxury mavens parade live at Herms, my attention shifted not to the tasteful intarsia knit collections or wavy reptile skin jackets, but to the belts. hanging in the form of a rope. Almost all of the models wore an overly long tubular belt that had been rolled up and pulled to the side of her hip. There the belt hung like a severed dog leash. Through a representative, Herms explained that the belts were actually inspired by the marine world, and wearing them in a loop was meant to evoke knots in the sail.
As curious as it sounds, Herms is actually one of the many fashion brands to offer these vaguely phallic, purposely extra-long belts. Virgil Ablohs Off-White has long been selling extended yellow cotton belts that are reminiscent of a roll of duct tape. In catwalks dating back to 2017, Zurich-based brand Vetements featured leather belts that fall over models’ shoes as a high-fashion trip hazard. More recently, Hermosa Beach, Calif., Based Monitaly sold Western-tinted metal-tipped leather belts that hang down to the knees, making the wearer look like a cowboy who followed a serious diet.
Yuki Matsuda, the director of Monitaly, said the concept of the long belt came from his high school years in Japan. The dress code was strict and the only clothes he and his friends could actually choose were their belts. It was a way to differentiate their outfits, or as Mr. Matsuda said, we did it to look cooler than other kids.
The swinging belt is thus part of a long history of frivolous waist-related items that are mainly there to make an outfit more eye-catching. There are wallet chains and drop key chains, which date back to the 1940s Zoot Suiters and were recently mass-modeled by 1990s skateboarders and teenage mall rats. In contemporary fashion, designer Rick Owens became known for his sweatpants and shorts with thin drawstrings.
Today, the elongated belt is often the latest drop cherry on a baggy outfit, with the oversized look being a larger and more widely adopted trend in menswear right now. In the Herms runway, swinging belts matched the drape of sensational pleated pants. Nolan Hayes, 26, a shoe developer from Northport, NY, owns one of the Monitalys extended belts, which he often wears with double-pleated pants. It has a beautiful costumed but elegant appearance, Mr Hayes said of his toned down belt. Still, most viewers don’t understand why he would wear a belt that makes him feel like he’s just lost 125 pounds. His friends think it looks very medieval, he said, like I have a sword hanging from my belt buckle.
Write to Jacob Gallagher at [email protected]
Copyright 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc. All rights reserved. 87990cbe856818d5eddac44c7b1cdeb8
Sources
2/ https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-unlikely-appeal-of-bizarrely-long-belts-11628622647
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]