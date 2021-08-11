Fashion
How to choose a suitable shirt?
Perfect shirt styles will make you look better. Look charmed and beautiful while wearing a suitable fit and size Vlone shirt will boost your personality.
Likewise, it is important to wear fashionable clothes that identify us, give us style and look good on us. You can also see in the following tips that we show you how to select the perfect shirt and feel confident and secure while wearing it, so let’s not waste any more time and immediately start learning how to choose shirts.
Are there any things you should consider?
Besides giving you style, cotton t-shirts also give you comfort and coolness, another advantage of cotton t-shirts is their versatility – they can be worn any time of the year.
When choosing a shirt, you must take into account your body type (the circumference of your back, the diameter of your chest, the circumference of your waist, the volume of your hips and the length of your neck and arms). It is also important to consider your size because your shirt should not be too tight. Only loose shirts are pretty, however, some people don’t like this style.
Women are given special recommendations, for example, if you have wide hips, we suggest that the top only fall to hip level, as falling below will make your body appear larger than it is. actually and visually your legs will appear shorter. . In order for your neckline to look beautiful, you have to keep in mind that some of the most popular necklines are V-shaped and square, straight necklines hide chest volume and lengthen your neck, while round necklines are good. for people with a small breast.
Most often, classic shirts are used for the sleeves, but long sleeves are also a great option for men. In addition to dark colors, prints add volume to the body.
Choose from a variety of styles
We are confident that some of our favorite styles and varieties of shirts at Vlone will inspire you to choose the perfect shirt for your look, we are also going to mention a few below:
- Its popularity stems from the ease with which they can be combined with virtually any outfit, making them an easy choice when you don’t know what to wear. For menswear, you should choose those with a basic fit and a modern style; without a doubt, these are the best.
- Animal print is a fun print, used for informal occasions, and generally preferred by younger people, but don’t stop wearing it just because of that. If possible, it should be light without marking too much, the neckline should not be too tight and it should be made of good cotton. Its colors must also be identifiable.
- The floral pattern is one of the most popular this season, and you can use it to give yourself a summer beach style.
Four ways to style the shirt
- In jacket, wear the shirt
Open shirts can be worn over a thin sweater, t-shirt or tank top. Don’t worry about taking a size larger than yours. Mid-season, there is a Vlone Jacket version of what we can call the overshirt, trend of the moment.
- You can wear the shirt as a dress
Otherwise, try a size larger than your usual size or a men’s style. Worn as an XXL dress, the shirt can be accessorized with a belt to define your size.
Tie your shirt
Tie the shirt at the front in summer or spring. Suddenly, it becomes a trendy crop top.
- Make sure your shirt is buttoned at the back
To create the maxi effect, wear the shirt inside out with the buttons on the back.
Dress with matching shirts
There is an art to wearing a shirt. The shirt has become a fashion staple, whether tied, worn open, with a dress, or worn with jeans. Find inspiration to wear the shirt here with our tips and looks.
There are a thousand and one associations that can be associated with the shirt. To compose beautiful silhouettes, you have to choose the right ones. The seasons vary, but they’re not the only factor.
“Reinvention” is a key word to make sure your shirt matches your outfit perfectly. The key is to design and generate outfit combinations that will work for you. It is important to mix casual and elegant elements. Long skirts, shorts or jackets are good examples of clothes that go well with shirts, as are pants in different colors or prints.
Wear a shirt that highlights your physical features such as your hair, eyes, skin and figure, wear dark colors to make you look slimmer and wear monochrome when dressing, wear dark top with bottom dark will make you appear to weigh less.
It is also possible to have fun in a skirt. An ankle boot, a white shirt and a leather midi skirt create the perfect rock look. Moreover, if you are not comfortable with the length of this skirt, you can also choose a short or long skirt.
When it comes to shirts and pants, jeans are a safe bet. Wear the vintage jeans with a Sunflower Vlone Shirt, sneakers and a pair of sunglasses. High waisted jeans can enhance your curves. You should wear plain shirts with printed pants if you go for printed pants. A tricky exercise is to mix the prints.
The “mother” of the family remains the white shirt. We also have the option of wearing a blue shirt or a pink shirt today. In addition to polka-dot and plaid shirts, stripes have become encrusted so that you can now see striped, polka-dot and even checkered shirts everywhere.
In addition to these tips, we want to remind you that at Vlone we have great products and you can customize your flannels; Do you have any recommendations? We can’t wait to read your comments, and don’t forget that you can share this article on your social networks.
