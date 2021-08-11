How the fashion industry can design a more inclusive future

This past year has indeed been transformative as the world grapples with racism, in hopes of breaking down the systemic oppression experienced by underrepresented and underserved communities. At the same time, the widespread and disproportionate impacts of the pandemic have underscored the vulnerability of these communities. It has been a calculation period for American businesses. Industries have had to look at themselves in the mirror and deal with the lack of representation, opportunity and support of minorities in their ranks. The fashion industry was no exception.

Fashion is a high profile business that can influence popular culture, but has historically missed the mark by representing the country’s diversity at all levels of its workforce.

I have been leading the Council of Fashion Designers of America since 2006, currently as CEO. Before, my work was specific to HIV programming with MTV’s Staying Alive Foundation and the Design Industries Foundation Fighting AIDS. As a gay student planning my future career, I made a conscious choice not to work in American companies. Instead, I worked in non-profit organizations where I thought my values ​​and my personality would be better aligned.

Even though I found a place to belong, mentors and allies along the way, regardless of the work environment, I still found myself working alongside other people unlike me. At every step, there were situations where I experienced a lack of respect and acceptance because I was gay. Whether it was vendors, donors or colleagues in the C suite, I had to focus on my self-confidence. It was a reminder that my contributions mattered and were equal to those of heterosexuals. It also required that businesses and individuals support, accept and value people who were different from them.

At CFDA, I began to witness a long overdue change of fashion. People at all levels of the industry are increasingly listening to the need for diversity, equity and inclusion. We must guarantee a working environment of different cultures, values ​​and experiences, with guaranteed seats at the table for those who are not heard.

The story continues

Much of the equality movement focuses on race and gender, and rightly so. The CFDA and PVH Corp. recently released a report entitled The State of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in Fashion. The study found that 60 percent of respondents believed their employers had taken measurable actions to be more inclusive. Four in five thought these stocks were not performing. Interestingly, however, 26% of people of color still believed their race was preventing career advancement. As one suspects, at the senior management level, more than half of leadership positions and just under three out of four board positions are held by white men. People of color hold only 16 percent of executive positions and 15 percent of board seats.

CFDA is working to change that with IMPACT, a new program that identifies, connects, supports and nurtures black and brown fashion creatives and professionals. The program advances CFDA’s mission to advance American fashion by including diverse talent in all facets of the industry ecosystem. A fundamental building block of IMPACT is a talent repository powered by the Creatively employment platform.

Despite fashion stereotypes as inclusive for LGBTQ + employees (especially cisgender gay men), data from the CFDA and PVH report revealed the opposite: 18% of LGBTQ + employees say they would not recommend to others like them to apply for a job in the industry. LGBTQ + employees say there is a greater inaccessibility to the fashion industry for them than for heterosexual employees.

LGBTQ + employees report a high rate (65%) of micro-attacks. These include questioning their skills, hearing insulting or disrespectful remarks about themselves or people they love, and feeling unable to talk about their life outside of work.

There are several types of barriers for LGBTQ + team members. A black lesbian, for example, has fewer opportunities available to her than a white male counterpart. Layer into her gender identity, and she has to work even harder to be successful. Intersectionality holds true for many queer people working in fashion.

Firsthand, I have seen gay fashion colleagues dismissed as not very serious and labeled as frivolous because of the way they dress. I’ve heard comments from fashion leaders denigrating trans designers as not being real designers or saying that collections should be broken down by gender and that non-binary collections are irrelevant.

Many factors contribute to the prejudices and challenges of the fashion industry. Some will find it easy to connect them to the LGBTQ + community. Queer culture, from taste to aesthetics, may not match a brand’s image. Fashion jobs are often found through personal networks, and with a reliance on referrals, many LGBTQ + job seekers lack connections beyond their core circle. Other factors include the lack of mentorship, the high cost of living in New York (the fashion capital of America), and low wages.

The opportunities to meet the challenges continue to exist. Through their research, CFDA and PVH have identified six areas of intervention and opportunity: awareness, access, promotion, advocacy, compensation and belonging. Systemic change requires sustained coordination between individuals, businesses and an industry’s ecosystem.

Steven Kolb writes how to make the fashion industry more inclusive and say that LGBTQ + and BIPOC employees don’t feel welcome.

Tom Ford, Kerby Jean-Raymond and Steven Kolb. Photo by Jeil Rasmus / BFA

Individuals can and should engage in unconscious bias training to make the necessary changes in their assumptions about LGBTQ + colleagues. Gender identification is often an assumption based on a person’s genetic makeup. Taking the time to know and accept a coworker’s gender identity can foster belonging, from the use of pronouns in memos and email signatures to signage on washroom doors. Colleagues can only benefit from creating safe spaces for respectful conversations, mentoring and advocating for people from different backgrounds, speaking out and engaging others to become more involved.

The first thing businesses need to understand is who works for them. Tracking baselines of representation will hold leaders accountable when they fail to achieve inclusion. A company committed to engaging with diverse cultural backgrounds begins this mission by recruiting from non-traditional sources and providing clear and transparent promotion criteria. Developing inclusive work events and creating resource groups for employees help build community. Corporate participation in Pride events has become the norm, and while it may seem commercial to some, for members of the LGBTQ + team, it can represent an appreciation and an alliance.

Businesses know the power of our dollar, and recognizing the inclusion of LGBTQ + businesses helps build a business. The queer insight and insight within companies will reach customers all year round, not just during pride. Inclusion means having in-house teams and LGBTQ + photographers and stylists as well as gender non-conforming models on the catwalk and in campaigns.

Organizations like the CFDA, whose mission is to promote American fashion, have a responsibility to be more than a business group focused on economic growth in fashion. Through panels and programming with collaborators and partners like Google and PVH, as well as storytelling on CFDA.com and on social media, we bring visibility to talent and community contributions. Through events like Seventh on Sale with Vogue, Susanne Bartschs’ 30th Anniversary Love Ball, and sponsors like Jeffrey Cares, CFDA has raised funds for critical causes like HIV awareness and prevention, and trans health care. The grants support organizations such as the Anti-Violence Project, Brooklyn Community Pride Center, and GMHC. This year marks CFDA’s 25th anniversary of our student scholarship program, and a new Design for Justice Scholar Award has been introduced. Focused on empowering the voice of the future of fashion, two scholarships will be awarded to students demonstrating strength in bringing about change through the inclusion of design, fashion activism, justice social and fair fashion systems.

The fashion industry knows the issues that exist and the path to greater diversity, equity and inclusion is clearer than ever. American fashion has been hit hard by the pandemic and the events of the past year. As the fashion industry rebuilds itself, there is an opportunity and a responsibility to create a new way of working that welcomes everyone, not just the privileged few, to join an industry that many aspire to and that allows us to. be genuine and transparent with CFDA leading the way.

Steven kolb is the CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America. Follow him on Twitter, @stevenkolb.

This comment is part of OutsideThe fashion number 2021. The number is on newsstands August 16, 2021. To get it directly, support queer media and subscribe or download your own for Amazon, Kindle, Nook, or Apple News.