Padres Notes: Lamet dress rehearsal, Weathering the storm, Tatis watch

As the dress rehearsals go on, Dinelson Lamets the live batting practice Tuesday afternoon was as real as it gets, from the pinstriped white uniform he donned on the mound to the net removal usually behind the plate for simulated games at the coach Ryan flaherty shoot the receiving equipment to call for balls and hit behind the catcher.

As for game details, the 29-year-old right-hander threw around 20 shots against Tommy pham, Brian Ogrady and Ha-seong kim. He even threw himself at first base a few times, where the Padres manager Jayce tingler was holding a ghost runner to help Lamet integrate the racing game into his rise to power.

While Tingler has said this setting could very well replace the need for additional minor-league rehab appearances, the next course of action has not been determined as the Padres prepare Lamet for relief duty in stride. .

The point now is to make sure the arm is ready for play when activated. The aim is to add him to a deep mix of back-end-type weapons, although Tingler acknowledged on Tuesday that Lamet should build on confidence first with mid-innings work.

Everyone wants to think about what he could potentially be, Tingler said, and if he comes back to finding that fastball and, in my opinion, the best right-handed slider in the game. If it comes back, he’s capable of getting huge strikeouts later in games, but at the moment, without having a lot of major league innings this year, trying to make it sharp and get back into the big leagues, we would probably start in sixth. , seventh round. We tried to find ways that made him move forward, made him feel good, gave him back his confidence. Well, probably look for those lanes a little earlier before we settle into something.

Weather the storm

Ryan Weather hadn’t cleared a shot until Manny Machado couldn’t quite make the shallow right field throw on Pavin Smith in line to start the third inning last Friday against the Diamondbacks.

The baserunners piled up from there.

Before the 21-year-old rookie left after more than three innings, he allowed seven hits and one walk, a frustrating two-start streak in which he allowed 14 earned runs in seven innings to pass his 2.73 to 4.26 ERA before Wednesday. morning.

It didn’t change the way Weathers approached his mid-job at all.

Even if you have a good or a bad outing, there are areas that you still need to work on to improve yourself, Weathers said. Obviously, the last two outings I’ve had a little more glaring things that I need to work on.

Like, Tingler pointed out, exiting the stretch.

Opponent slugging percentage dropped from .365 with empty bases to .540 with runners.

I just thought he wasn’t able to make some quality throws on the stretch on the last outing, Tingler said, so getting out of the stretch, doing those throws when a runner comes up, I think it will be. important to him.

Tatis watch

Fernando Tatis Jr.s pre-match fieldwork continued exclusively in right field as Trent Grisham flying balls shagged into the central field. Communication was the focus, as was tracking balls in the right corner of the pitch.

While Tatis was eligible to return from the injured list on Tuesday, Tingler reiterated his 22-year-old All-Star went without a schedule as they both treated his shoulder and had some serious fun moving him from stoppage. – runs to the outfield.

Were still a long way off, Tingler said. It’s not like it’s tomorrow or the next day. Right now he’s building and getting reps and doing more every day.