Fashion Nova CEO drops $ 14.7 million for Ted Sarandos’ Malibu retirement





When Ted Sarandos and Nicole Avant put their Malibu house up for sale in April, the high price of $ 15 million seemed to prevent a quick sale. Not if the beachfront La Costa Beach property has rolled out like the proverbial hot cakes, selling in just two weeks for $ 14.7 million, all in cash. It’s $ 4.5 million Following that the couple paid for the place in 2013. But it took a while for the identities of the spending buyers to emerge. This is Richard Saghian, the enigmatic owner and founder of the famous Instagram clothing juggernaut Fashion Nova. For those unfamiliar with the highly lucrative depths of Instagram marketing, Fashion Nova is arguably the biggest social media network success and a trailblazer in the controversial fast fashion movement. The discount clothing brand known primarily for its bold outfits and wide range of styles and fits has become an overnight phenomenon thanks to early supporters from megastars like Cardi B, Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and other influencers. leading. Cardi B is such a huge fan of the brand, having mentioned it in several songs, that she and Saghian collaborated to launch the Cardi B x Fashion Nova clothing collection, which reportedly grossed $ 1 million in sales in a single day. Fashion Novas’ success has also spawned a host of copycat competitors in the fast fashion arena it created, much to the dismay of some environmentalists. Fans of the company, however, point to the brand’s affordable prices, noting that the Los Angeles-based company offers couture-style outfits at a fraction of the price other designers would charge. The new Malibu Saghians dig has a bit of a celebrity pedigree. Sarandos and Avant bought the house from actor David Spade, who had renovated the Mediterranean villa-style house during his possession. Built in 1996 and protected from the hustle and bustle of the Pacific Coast Highway behind a windowless wall, the mini-estate features a brick courtyard accented by a stone Buddha and blossoming bougainvillea, as well as a dark-bottomed plunge pool and a small cabin with its own bar. The story continues The main house spans approximately 3,800 square feet with several sets of patio doors spanning out onto oceanfront balconies. There are loggias for alfresco dining, high-ceilinged common rooms, and a kitchen with high-end Viking appliances. A glassed-in staircase transports residents to the upper level, where the main retreat sports a vaulted ceiling, private balcony and stunning whitewater views. Sarandos, the co-CEO of Netflix and Avant, the heiress of Motown and former US Ambassador to the Bahamas, still owns a $ 34.2 million estate in northern Montecito, which they bought from Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi in 2018. But their primary residence remains a rather gorgeous neo-Gothic-meets-Italian mansion in LA’s Hancock Park neighborhood, purchased for $ 16 million in 2015 by Melanie Griffith and Antonio Banderas. As for Saghian, his main residence remains a $ 17.5 million mansion in the LAs Bird Streets neighborhood, high in the hills above West Hollywood. Designed by Paul McClean, this home was previously owned by the late DJ Avicii and offers views of the entire LA Basin. It was at the Bird Streets property where, earlier this year, a robbery suspect was killed in a shootout with Saghian bodyguards. Jonas wilson by Hilton & Hyland and Chris Cortazzo de Compass jointly owned the listing; Stuart vetterick of Hilton & Hyland replaced the buyer. More from DIRT

