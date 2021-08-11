Two Berkshire men facing home invasion and gun charges in Pittsfield incident | criminality





PITTSFIELD Two local men face home invasion and weapons charges in connection with a recent incident at an apartment on Perrine Avenue. Peter Campbell, 24, of Pittsfield, and Jawuan M. Loiodice-St. John, 22, of West Stockbridge, is charged in the July 28 home invasion in which a resident was allegedly robbed and whipped with a pistol, according to a police report. A gun was also fired into the ground. Home surveillance video showed two men forced their way into the apartment at around 3:30 a.m. after someone opened the door, according to the report. The suspects left the apartment about five minutes later and drove away, but returned a few minutes later. One of the suspects broke into the apartment again and shortly thereafter was seen on video leaving with a large pile of clothes in his hands, according to the report. The next day, police spotted a vehicle, which matched the description of the one used by the suspects, at Berkshire Peak Apartments, 341 West St. It was registered in the name of a family member of a woman associated with Campbell. , known to the police. Officers obtained warrants to search the vehicle and apartment of Campbell’s associate, and recovered the clothes the suspects were wearing in surveillance footage of the Perrine Avenue apartment, according to the report. Police have identified Loiodice-St. John as the second suspect through phone records and a photo on social media, which showed him wearing a “Falcons” sweatshirt that matched the description of the one worn by the second suspect during the home invasion, according to the report. But during Loiodice-St. During the arraignment of John Lundi, his defense attorney, Joseph Zlatnik, denied that his client was involved, and argued that there was not sufficient probable cause to link him to the incident. He pleaded not guilty in Central Berkshire District Court to home invasion and possession of a firearm in a felony. Campbell pleaded not guilty to the same charges on July 30. Both were ordered pending dangerousness hearings; Campell’s is scheduled for Thursday, and Loiodice-St. John’s is scheduled for Monday. Judge Mark Pasquariello granted Zlatnik permission to summon the victims to testify at Loiodice-St. John’s Dangerous Audience.

